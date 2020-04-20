Lifestyle market to struggle in COVID-19

WESTERN Australia's lifestyle market has been subdued in recent years and prior to COVID-19, there were signs of hope that the market was beginning to recover.

But for most areas throughout the State, the pandemic has put a hold on any market recovery.

In a time when being distant from others and having the capacity to be self-sufficient is favoured, the coronavirus could have the potential to increase buyer demand, particularly among those from populous areas, but most real estate agents said this was not yet the case.

While record-low interest rates and lower property prices are factors that work in the buyer's favour, property agents expect that lack of job security and income will deter many from purchasing in the near future.

However, for those with sufficient funds, it could be an ideal time to buy, providing there are enough listings.

Gingin region:

The Gingin region could be defying the odds, as according to agents, it is the only region that hasn't seen a drop in buyer demand.

In fact Gingin-based Landmark Harcourts real estate specialist Adam Shields said the sector, which had started to pick up in December, has seen an increase in demand since the pandemic, with a lot of interest from buyers around Perth.

"There are some sellers that are still wanting to go ahead and sellers with their properties already on the market understand that it might slow the process down," Mr Shields said.

"I think the pandemic will affect land values as there is less income and jobs across Perth and that tends to filter out down to the sales in regional areas, so it will probably mean less buyers in the future because most buyers need to sell their property in Perth before they can buy a lifestyle property.

"But for now demand is reasonably steady."

Mr Shields said the uncertainty prompted some sellers to hold off marketing their properties, while others were still keen to proceed with selling.

"It's still a buyer's market at the moment with lots of supply, but we really don't know what the next six months will bring," he said.

"At the moment, sellers are not adjusting their price expectations."

Greater Perth:

Landmark Harcourts real estate specialist Rob French services the Greater Perth region and said buyer activity, which was already slow prior to the pandemic, had slowed even further.

"I think the uncertainty and lack of security in income is a major issue for people at the moment," Mr French said.

"But for those who can afford it, it is still a great time to buy, particularly with the low interest rates and sellers are probably a lot more flexible now with all the uncertainty."

Like the Gingin region, the Greater Perth market was showing signs of recovery prior to the pandemic and while Mr French remained hopeful, he said it is too early to speculate how the market would fare in this uncertain time.

"It's really hard to predict how the market will perform going forward, but before the pandemic it was just starting to pick up," he said.

"The number of rentals across Perth came way down and that's a good indicator that there was going to be a lot more demand."

South West:

Bunbury-based Elders rural real estate sales manager Don Fry said the tough market conditions of his area were mostly influenced by the mining downturn over the past couple of years.

While there have still been sales in the sector, Mr Fry said "I certainly haven't had more enquiries since the pandemic and it's still too early to tell what is going to happen next, but I am positive going forward".

"It is still a good time for buyers and there are less buyers in the space, but at the end of the day, I work for the seller and try to get the best price for my sellers," Mr Fry said.

"Whether or not sellers might have to adjust their price expectations will depend on their reason for selling and how keen they are to sell, but really, the situation is not that different to what has been happening normally in real estate - it all comes down to one thing - price and a seller and a buyer being happy to broker a deal."

Great Southern:

Elders rural sales specialist and licensee of the Albany branch, David Treeby, said the Great Southern lifestyle market had been "under pressure" for the past 12-18 months or since the Banking Royal Commission.

As a result he said banks have become reluctant to finance larger lifestyle properties (40-60 hectares) as they expect properties of that size to have some income capacity as part of their new lending criteria.

With the market already under pressure and coupled with COVID-19, Mr Treeby expected "both buyers and sellers to be more cautious because everything is too uncertain".

"Unless a seller has a significant reason for wanting to sell, I think a lot of listings will be withdrawn," Mr Treeby said.

"Those sellers who still decide to sell will have to adjust their price expectations.

"I think a lot of buyers are too nervous at the moment and will not be keen to make decisions like purchasing property yet."

When the market was at its peak four to five years ago, Mr Treeby said there was a strong flow of money coming from the mining industry, high paying jobs and superannuation funds, "but there is not a lot of cash out there at the moment".

One agent said the travel restrictions had impacted his work, with a client denied entry into the region, however another agent said he had not encountered any issues, so long as prospective buyers coming from different regions have enough information to show they are conducting business, such as a property information memorandum and a letter from the real estate agent.

Whether or not the lifestyle market will see a rise in demand, particularly from city or town-based residents, remains to be seen consistently.

As job security increases and the economy begins to recover, whenever that could be, agents were hopeful the lifestyle market could continue on that road to recovery it was signalling prior to the pandemic, but as agents said, it's too early to tell.