Quality home of classic country character

Price: $1.1m

Location: Gidgegannup

Area: 3.1ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Rob French 0401 970 997

THIS family home is full of country character and is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Set on 3.1 hectares of stunning Perth Hills countryside, this property offers great privacy within the sought-after hamlet of Gidgegannup.

This spacious multi-level brick, timber and Colorbond home has plenty to offer an active and dynamic family.

The house comprises four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the master suite featuring a large walk-through dressing room and ensuite.

There is a sunken lounge room with a fireplace and the large dining area has a ceiling fan and also a fireplace.

The open-plan kitchen is well-appointed with a pantry, gas stove and electric oven.

There is also a great family theatre with an adjacent powder room.

Warm timber finishes add to the house's charm and provide a sense of warmth and there is air-conditioning throughout, as well as an energy-efficient gas hot water system.

Large outdoor decked areas complement the house and are ideal for entertaining and relaxing.

The huge aviaries are designed to satisfy the needs of the avid, amateur ornithologist but could possibly lend themselves to many alternative applications as well.

They have been very well constructed and maintained and are generously proportioned.

The tennis court, swimming pool and snooker room (or outside office/studio) are perfect for family activities, or as top class entertainment facilities.

The creek, which runs through the bottom of the property, feeds into a dam with year-round water.

Separate from the main house is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage with a kitchenette and electric hot water system.

The property also includes a stable block with three stables, power and hot water and two sheds, with a workshop to one.