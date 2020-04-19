Picturesque country is reduced to sell

Price: $140,000

Location: Nabawa

Area: 38.8ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Chad Smith 0428 932 476





THERE has never been a better excuse to get away from the crowd than now and this massive price reduction on Roslyn Farm may just help you do that.

Now priced at an unbelievable $140,000, this 38.8 hectare property is located in the heart of the renowned Chapman Valley.

The farm has a west-facing aspect with stunning winter views and an undulating topography starting at some loamy-quartz hilltops and gradually levelling out on to some extremely fertile, silted loam flats.

Combined the paddocks offer about 32ha of croppable soils and have been rotationally cropped over the years.

The property is very scenic with plenty of old gum trees and pockets of remnant vegetation, making it also ideal for a small livestock operation.

The water is shallow and is pumped to two 7570 litre tanks.

This is all complemented with a large, lockable steel-framed shed.

This enviable piece of land enables you to create your new home or just a great weekend getaway with a small income from some cropping and a few animals.

Roslyn Farm is located seven kilometres from the Nabawa town site and less than an hour's drive from Geraldton and the coast.

With a price tag of just $140,000, there is no denying that this is great value.