CBH releases details of alleged breach

CBH Group has done a complete 180 on its decision not to reveal the alleged breaches director Trevor Badger had committed which led to the board calling for a Special General Meeting to have him removed for his position.



Last night CBH released a notice of meeting to growers, in which it was revealed the two material breaches made by Mr Badger related to the investigation into ex-chairman Wally Newman's use of "inappropriate language" in relation to women in 2018.



The notice stated that CBH and it's directors had, and continue to have a duty to protect the identity of the woman identified through the investigation.



"Trevor Badger was found by the Governance Committee to have deliberately disclosed the name of that woman to a CBH grower member," the notice said.



"The Governance Committee also found that Mr Badger had repeatedly engaged in conversation with growers in which he shared or confirmed the name of the woman and he had also repeatedly criticised the leadership and culture of the board, which undermined sitting board members."



The notice claimed that by disclosing the name of the woman, Mr Badger had recklessy exposed her to the risk of unwelcome and detrimental consequences.



The Special General Meeting is set to be held on Friday, May 15, with members being urged not to attend the meeting in person due to COVID-19 and instead participate through live webcast or teleconference.

Mr Badger has rejected the accusation of confidentiality breaches made against him and looks forward to presenting his case to members.,