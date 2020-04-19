AMAZONE releases next-gen 'combo' seeder

AMAZONE has released a new flagship cultivator-drill model called the Avant.

According to CLAAS Harvest Centre Australia head of product Paul Birbeck, the Avant 6002-2 system combines AMAZONE's new FTender front-mounted hopper, a six metre folding KG rotary cultivator and 40 parallelogram-suspended 'TwinTeC' double disc coulters.

"The KG unit produces a perfect seedbed," Mr Birbeck said.

"With 20 rotors, it intensively crumbles the soil and thoroughly incorporates organic matter.

"The 'on-grip' tynes pull themselves down into the soil, so that the cultivator maintains an even working depth even in difficult conditions."

The spring-loaded side plates retain the soil in the machine while allowing stones and other obstacles to pass through.

The height of the side plates and levelling board can be easily adjusted using the universal operating tool to best match the operating conditions.

The levelling board is now guided by the roller, so that the tynes of the levelling board do not need to be adjusted as the working depth varies.

A wide range of rollers, including the popular wedge ring, matrix tyre, tooth packer or trapeze ring options, are available to achieve optimal reconsolidation in different soil types.

The seed rail can be equipped with twin adjustable track markers if desired.

Seed is transferred from the FTender front-mounted hopper, which is available in 2200 or 1600 litre capacities, to the segmented distribution head via dual pipes.

Seed is then transferred to the maintenance-free TwinTeC coulters, which are set on a 15 centimetre row spacing.

Working depth can be adjusted up to 6cm using the universal operating tool, while the coulter pressure can be hydraulically-adjusted from the cab.

The adjustable spring-loaded tyne harrows ensure reliable seed coverage.

"The harrows can be set aggressively for heavy soils or in trailing mode for areas where there are straw residues," Mr Birbeck said.

"Each harrow has five height positions, enabling it to be reset as it wears."

The coulters can be lifted up and de-activated if only cultivation is required.

Alternatively, the seeding rail can be physically decoupled from the rotary cultivator unit.

All machine settings, including section and variation application rates, can be controlled using AMAZONE's AmaTron 4 or AmaPad 2 terminals or any ISOBUS terminal.

Avant 6002-2 can be fitted with an optional transport chassis that enables the unit to be safely and comfortably driven on the road without exceeding the rear axle load limit.

Coupling and uncoupling is a simple, one-person operation.

The Avant 02 system is also available in three and four metre rigid configurations.