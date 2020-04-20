Hall of Fame honour for quiet acheiver

A QUIET achiever, big thinker, steady worker and passionate agricultural advocate has been inducted into the WA Women's Hall of Fame.

Marg Agnew grew up on a farm in Victoria before moving to Western Australia with her husband, Rob, in the 1970s.

The pair settled in Esperance and over the course of more than 30 years, Ms Agnew has become involved in diverse aspects of farming and was a board member and on committees of more than 20 organisations at a local, state and national level.

Ms Agnew said what she loved most about farming was the opportunity each day to do something that would keep the business.

"Each day is different and brings challenges, decision making, fixing things, moving stock, observing what is growing and what isn't," Ms Agnew said.

"Tough times like today where we desperately want rain and we have to ask how we manage livestock, do we plant our oats now, do we sell our wool in the market?"

"A farmer has to make most of these judgements everyday, sometimes with outside advice, but the final decision is up to us, if you make a mistake you learn and put that down to experience."

Throughout her time in WA, Ms Agnew has recorded many achievements, some personal, many in her own business and others with outside interest.

She was the first woman on many agricultural committees and co-ordinated the Neridup Soil Conservation Group demo site of 28 hectares which planted trees and perennials that was then used by schools, local farmers, farm tours and research folk.

Ms Agnew has been involved with WAFarmers for more than 30 years and in that time she served on the board, is a part of the Esperance-Ravensthorpe Zone executive committee, received the President's Award, Distinguished Service Award and was the first female to be awarded life membership.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said Ms Agnew, alongside her husband, started Newland and built it into a showcase property while raising a family, and still found time to serve in a wide range of industry and community groups.

"Marg's affinity with the land encouraged her interest in growing trees to help with salinity control and maximise on-farm water use and inspired her to assist in establishing the Neridup Soil Conservation Group in 1989," Mr Turton said.

"On-farm work led to Marg's interest in women involved in agriculture and motivated her to create the Rural, Remote and Regional Women's Network for WA.

"Perhaps Marg's greatest but least visible contributions have been as a tireless foot soldier, completing jobs that no one has wanted to undertake, including a deep review of WAFarmers policy and organisational strategy moving forward."

Ms Agnew said she didn't set out to achieve, she just believed in getting on with the job.

"I think to celebrate any achievements are only made stronger by the many lows one experiences too," she said.

"The floods, the very dry years, low wool prices, burying sheep, it hasn't all been smooth sailing but it makes the achievements the more rewarding.

"I was very overwhelmed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but it made me reflect on my journey and there was some satisfaction in looking back and I must thank the Esperance Chamber of Commerce and Industry for nominating me."