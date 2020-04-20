Mixed results in a challenging season

THIS season's bull sales delivered a mix of results for seed stock producers.

The overall bull sale average was up by a modest $72 to $5668, but with less bulls sold the overall clearance was back.

With breeding herd numbers down significantly after two challenging seasons across WA, it meant producers again weren't in the hunt for as many bulls this year.

This reduction in bull requirements meant clearance rates were back at the majority of sales and prices were also affected at some fixtures due to the reduced competition.

Throughout the season buyers were certainly selective in their purchases, taking home only the minimum number of bulls they required.

The rising cattle market however did provide some confidence to producers when purchasing, many went an extra one or two bids to secure the bulls they wanted when there was competition, as they recognised the importance of keeping up the genetic base of their herds.

Along with selling the top-priced bull for the season the Davis family, Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, also sold the two equal second top-priced bulls at $23,000 in their on-property sale. In front of the pen with one of the equal $23,000 second-top priced bulls were Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis (left), buyers Noel and Luke Bairstow, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace and Nutrien Livestock southern manager Bob Pumphrey. The other Coonamble bull to sell at $23,000 was purchased by Texas Angus stud, Warialda, New South Wales.

Overall however the season once again could only be described as a buyers' market with stud breeders experiencing mixed results - some breeds and individual vendors recorded solid results, while others struggled.

On the positive side for the season in general, prices were up, the average rose $72 after falling the previous two seasons, while on the negative side the season's overall gross plus the number of bulls offered and sold were back and the clearance rate of 74 per cent was the lowest figure since the 2012-13 season.

After the peak in 2016/17 cattle prices have gradually fallen away, but in the past six months there has been some indications the market has turned a corner and is on the rise again.

These positive price signals leading into the bull selling season can be seen when the WA cattle saleyard indicators reported in the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) weekly cattle indicator report are examined.

In mid-January (week ending January 17), when the main part of the selling season kicked off, the Western Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI) was at 542 cents per kilogram carcase weight (CWT), feeder yearlings 208c/kg liveweight, heavy yearlings 253c/kg liveweight, heavy cows 210c/kg liveweight and light bulls 247c/kg liveweight.

In comparison in 2019 the WYCI was at 508c/kg for feeders, yearlings 200c/kg, heavy yearlings 236c/kg, heavy cows 184c/kg and light bulls 234c/kg, which meant the indicators this year were up 7pc, 4pc, 7pc, 14pc and 6pc respectively.

Then at the peak of the selling season in mid-February (the week ending February 14), the MLA weekly indicator report had the WYCI at 557c/kg, while the feeder yearling and heavy yearling indicators were 239c/kg and 263c/kg, meaning they were up 11pc, 7pc and 11pc compared to 2019.

Despite the strengthening cattle market, the dry seasons of the past couple of years and reduced breeder numbers across WA were certainly at the forefront of buyers' minds and impacted their actions when they turned up at sales.

In total there were 2025 bulls offered representing 22 breeds this season and 1491 sold under the hammer for a clearance of 74pc.

The gross for the season totalled $8,450,900 and the average came in at $5668.

In comparison to last season there were 61 less bulls offered, 118 less sold, while the clearance was down 3pc, the gross was back $553,150 and the average rose $72.

When the figures are compared to the results of past seasons since Farm Weekly started collating records in 1997-98, the season ranks as the fourth best in terms of average and fifth best in terms of gross, while the offering size was the fifth largest ever and the number of bulls sold was the 12th largest.

The biggest season on record is the 2016/17 period when the cattle market was at its peak.

In that season agents didn't have a problem selling bulls and as a result 1932 bulls sold from 2216 offered (87pc clearance) for a gross of $12,971,700 and an average of $6714.

The mood at sales this year was certainly a lot more reserved.

The reserved buying nature of producers this year compared to the peak of the cattle market in 2016/17 can be clearly seen when you compare the number of bulls which made $10,000 or more.

In the peak (2016/17 season) 232 bulls sold for $10,000 or more but this year the number of bulls to sell for $10,000 or more, was well under 100.

Of the bulls to sell for $10,000 or more this season, more than 80 per cent were purchased by WA commercial buyers.

That said there were also a number of WA-bred bulls from a range of breeds which headed to both stud and commercial operations in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland, highlighting the quality of bulls being offered by WA breeders.

This Hereford sire from the Yallaroo stud, Busselton, topped the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick in March when it sold for $18,500 and in doing so became the highest priced bull sold at a multi-vendor sale this season and also highest price bull sold outside the Angus breed. With the bull purchased by consistent top-price Yallaroo bull buyer Eddie Wedge, ED Wedge, Gingin, were Yallaroo stud principals Rob (left) and Heather Francis, Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll, Phil Musitano, Brunswick, who represented the buyer and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus.

Prices for the season topped at $27,500 for a Coonamble Angus bull, meaning the Davis family, Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, has now sold the highest-priced bull in WA four times in the past five seasons.

The $27,500 sum was outlaid for Coonamble Investment P20, at the Coonamble on-property sale in February, by WA commercial producers Richard and Robyn Walker, RF & RE Walker, Wilga, who run a 400-head pure Angus breeding herd.

The March 2018-drop bull is ET-bred and by Sitz Investment 660Z and it was the Sitz Investment bloodline that was one of the reasons the Walkers bid up to secure the sire.

At the sale Mr Walker said they have kept an eye on the Coonamble catalogue in the past.

"Their cow herd is a standout line of cattle and we saw this bull as an opportunity to improve our herd," Mr Walker said.

"We know Coonamble produces good cows but we also noticed this bull's sire has been producing some good cattle and we thought it was worth investing in.

"Though we don't go off figures too much, all indications are there is some good early growth potential with a bit of fat, all the sort of traits you want in a commercial beef program."

P20 weighed in at 728 kilograms on sale day and had EBV figures including -6.8 GL, +3.0 BWT, +52, +102 and +131 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +20 milk, +77 CWT, +1.9 rib and +2.7 P8.

These trait EBVs are backed up by Angus Breeding, Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes ranking in the top 5-15pc of the breed.

The Bremer Bay-based Angus stud backed up its top-of-the-season honours and also sold the only other two bulls to sell for $20,000 or more, ensuring they also claimed the second price mantle as well.

In its sale the stud sold two bulls, both sons of Sitz Investment 660Z, for the season's $23,000 second top price.

Stud interest in the sale from the Eastern States, also keen on the Sitz Investment bloodline saw the Texas Angus stud, Warialda, New South Wales, successfully secure Coonamble Investment P58 at the $23,000 price tag.

Andrew Kuss, Allegria Park Angus stud, Esperance, bid on behalf of the Texas Angus stud and thought P58 was an exceptional bull.

Mr Kuss said Texas Angus had used Coonamble genetics before and it was chasing the Sitz Investment blood specifically, though it also liked the pedigree of the dam.

"Visually, he has a lot of length about him and evenness right through - all the standard stuff you want in a bull," Mr Kuss said.

"His figures also have a good even spread including a low birthweight plus good growth rates and eye muscle."

P58 tipped the scales at 778kg on sale day and has EBVs including -8.2 GL, +3.3 BWT, +49, +93 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight gain, +101 MCW, +18 milk, +9.2 EMA, +1.5 rib and +1.8 RBY, as well as Angus Breeding, Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes ranking in the top 10-15pc of the breed.

The other bull to make $23,000 in the Coonamble sale was Coonamble Investment P78, when it was knocked down to return stud buyers Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.

With the equal $15,000 top-priced European bull for the season sold by the Mubarn Simmental stud, Pinjarra, at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale were Mubarn stud principal Paul Tuckey (left), Pinjarra, Nutrien Livestock regional manager Leon Giglia and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus. The bull was purchased by Audrey Weightman, Topweight Simmental stud, Margaret River.

The Bairstows were chasing new bloodlines in the sale and were particularly interested in the Sitz Investment sons.

"P78 is a soft, deep-bodied, well structured bull, with a good even spread of figures," the Bairstows said.

P78 shone through in its growth traits and ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for 400-day growth at +116 and top 2pc for 600-day weight at +149.

Other EBVs included -5.9 GL, +3.5 BWT, +56 200-day weight, +129 MCW, +21 milk and +79 CWT, as well as Heavy Grass, Angus Breeding and Domestic indexes in the top 6-14pc of the breed.

Along with claiming the top two prices for the season, Coonamble also sold another five bulls in its on-property sale for $15,000 or more including one at $17,000 the season's fourth top price and one at $16,000, the equal fifth highest price.

Claiming the third top price for the season and breaking the Angus strangle-hold on the season's top prices was a Yallaroo Hereford bull, Yallaroo Pioneer P9 from Rob and Heather Francis's Yallaroo stud, Busselton, when it sold for $18,500 to commercial producer Eddie Wedge, ED Wedge, Gingin, at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick in March.

The late March 2018-drop bull, which is a son of Yarrum Unique F181, showed strong carcase performance with an EMA of +6.5 (top 1-5pc) along with +1.6 rib fat (top 5-10pc), +2.9 rump fat (top 1-5pc), +1.1 retail beef yield and +1.0 intramuscular fat (IMF) (top 15pc).

The Muir family, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, shared the equal fifth top price for the season with Coonamble, selling a yearling sire at its annual sale at Boyanup last week for $16,000.

Along with these seven top sires (top five prices), there were another seven sires which sold for $15,000 during the season.

This Black Simmental bull sold at the equal $15,000 top European bull price at the Bonnydale on-property bull sale at Bridgetown. With the bull were Elders Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling (left), top-priced buyer sponsor Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis, buyers Janine and Giolio Perrella, G & JM Perrella, Northcliffe, Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne and Elders auctioneer Gary Preston.

The Coonamble stud sold three of the $15,000 bulls and the Mordallup stud one, while Biara Santa Gertrudis stud, Northampton, claimed the top Bos Indicus price for the season when it sold a sire at $15,000 and Bonnydale Black Simmental, Bridgetown and Mubarn Simmental (Supreme Sale) shared the title of selling the highest price European bull for the year when they both sold a bull for $15,000.

In terms of market share, British breed bulls, like always, commanded the largest percentage of bulls sold with 66pc, which was down 1pc on last year, while Bos indicus types accounted for 19pc (up 1pc) and European 14pc (down 1pc).

And in terms of gross figures, British breed bulls contributed 71pc of the total gross, the same as last season.

European breeds accounted for 14pc of the gross (down 2pc) while Bos Indicus bulls also contributed 14pc (up 1pc).

The Angus breed again led the way this season and was easily the biggest breed irrespective of what figure you looked at - bulls offered, bulls sold or gross.

This year there were 1055 Angus bulls offered and 791 sold for a clearance rate of 75pc.

The breed maintained its market share this year and accounted for 59pc of the total gross, with a figure of $4,963,650, which resulted in an average of $6276.

Like the season overall the breed's average was up, but the gross figure as well as the number of bulls offered and sold were back on previous selling season.

There were 29 less Angus bulls offered, 83 less sold and the gross fell by $320,150, while the average rose $229.

The top price for a Bos Indicus bull this season was $15,000 achieved at the Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property bull sale at Northampton last week. With the bull purchased by the Kanny family, Bonegilla Grazing, Walkaway, were Nutrien Livestock Gascoyne/Pilbara agent Richard Keach (left), Glenn Hasleby and buyers Jason and Brett Kanny.

The top price in the Angus breed was the $27,500 overall top price achieved at the Coonamble on-property sale.

Angus bulls also accounted for 24 of 32 bulls to sell for $12,000 or more and six of the seven top-priced bulls (which sold for more than $15,000) were Angus.

The second biggest breed in terms of volume of bulls offered and sold and the only other breed to gross more than $500,000 was the Murray Grey breed.

This season there were 159 greys offered and 107 sold for a gross of $539,750 and an average of $5044.

Like last season the breed again came up against some buyer resistance and as a result all its figures were down across the board.

Compared to 2019 there were 25 less bulls offered, 15 less sold, while the gross fell $108,750 and the average dipped $272.

The top price for the breed was $8500 which was achieved twice, once at the Monterey on-property sale at Karridale and once at the Tullibardine on-property sale at Albany.

The Droughtmaster breed was the third biggest when the figures for gross takings, as well as the number of bulls offered and sold, are examined.

It was also the only other breed, behind the Angus and Murray Grey breeds, to sell more than 100 bulls.

All up there were 145 Droughtmaster bulls offered at two sales and 101 found new homes (or 70pc clearance) for a gross of $471,750 and an average of $4671.

Unlike most breeds it saw a lift in its gross figure as well as the number of bulls offered and sold which was the result of the Narngulu Invitation Bos Indicus bull sale being held this year but it did see a drop in average.

Compared to last season there were 90 more Droughtmaster bulls offered, 46 more sold, and the gross increased by $198,250 but the average fell by $302.

The Droughtmaster breed's top price was $13,000, for a bull sold by the Munda Reds stud, Gingin, to the Glenavon stud, Yaamba, Queensland, at the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale.

The Charolais breed was the fourth biggest in terms of gross figure and number of bulls offered.

Across the season Charolais breeders offered 119 bulls and sold 79 under the hammer for a gross of $406,000 and an average of $5139, to rank it as the largest European breed in terms of gross figure as well as number of bulls offered and sold.

When compared to the previous season there were 12 more Charolais bulls offered, two less sold, while the gross was down $19,000 and the average was back $108.

A bull at the Liberty stud's yearling bull sale topped the Charolais breed price list this season, selling at $12,500.

In terms of the number of bulls sold the Brahman breed was the fourth biggest, while it was the fifth largest in terms of bulls offered and it was the only other breed to offer more than 100 bulls.

All up there were 103 Brahmans offered and 90 sold at two sales for a gross of $350,500 and an average of $3894, which was up $61 on last season.

Not only was the breed's average back on last season, there were also 43 less Brahman bulls offered, 52 less sold and the gross was back $193,750.

When combined the Simmental and Black Simmental breeds were a major player, making up 7pc of all bulls sold and 8pc of the season's gross figure.

All up this season the two breeds offered 121 bulls (63 blacks and 58 traditionals) and sold 105 (55 blacks and 50 traditionals) for a gross of $667,500 and average of $6357.

These numbers meant there were 28 less bulls offered between the two breeds, 16 less sold while the gross was back $151,250 and the average fell $410 on last season.

Of the 22 breeds offered at sales, seven improved their average, with the Queenslander breed experiencing the largest increase of $2139 for the 26 bulls offered and sold for an average of $5452 at the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale.

Last season the breed offered and sold 28 bulls at an average of $3313.

The Hereford/Poll Hereford breed recorded the next biggest rise, with its average up $898, while the traditional Simmental breed had the third largest jump recording a rise of $617.

The other breeds to experience a rise in average were Santa Gertrudis ($402), Shorthorn ($254), Angus ($229) and Brahman ($61).

This season there were four breeds to record an average of $6000 or more and there were another five to record a figure between $5000 and $6000 to give nine breeds with an average more than $5000 compared to 11 last year and 12 the season before.

The Black Simmental breed topped the averages for the fourth year running, with a figure of $6559.

Second highest in the average stakes was the Hereford/Poll Hereford breed with a figure of $6333, while Angus and Simmental rounded out the top four with averages of $6275 and $6135.

Four breeds secured total clearances at auction including Brangus, Charbray, Limousin and Queenslander, although it must be noted of the four only the Queenslander and Limousin breeds had offerings of more than 10 head.

The Angus, Black Simmental, Black Simangus, Brahman, Simmental and Santa Gertrudis either equalled or beat the overall clearance set this season at 74pc to achieve clearances ranging from 74-87pc.

When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were seven breeds which sold the same number or more bulls and seven which had an increase or offered the same numbers.

In terms of gross figures there were eight breeds to see a rise in their overall takings for the season.

Single vendor sales

This season there were 30 single vendor sales held, the same number as last season and in some of these sales vendors offered more than one breed.

All up there were 1381 bulls offered representing Angus, Black Simangus, Black Simmental, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Sangus, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorn and Simmental and Composite breeds in these sales, compared to the 1452 offered in the previous season.

The clearance rate of 71pc resulted in 983 bulls selling at auction in single vendor sales compared to 1094 bulls last season.

The overall gross at single vendor sales was $5,869,650, meaning the figure was down $544,900 on last season's result of $6,414,550, while the sales averaged $5961, meaning the average was up $108.

Like previous years, the Angus breed again dominated single vendor sales in terms of numbers and results, taking top price and top gross accolades.

As previously mentioned, the season's top price was paid at a single vendor sale and it was achieved at the Coonamble Angus on-property sale at Bremer Bay for an Angus sire.

The sale also featured the two bulls which sold at the season's $23,000 second highest price.

In the Coonamble sale there were also another five bulls which sold for $15,000 or more.

Other single vendor sales with top prices worthy of a mention are Mordallup Angus $16,000, $15,000 and $13,000; Biara Santa Gertrudis $15,000; Bonnydale Black Simmental $15,000; Narralda Shorthorn $14,750; Little Meadows Angus $14,000; Willandra Simmental $13,000; Koojan Hills Angus $13,000 (twice) and Liberty Charolais $12,250.

With it filling a large percentage of the spots at the top of the top prices table and it having the biggest offering of any single vendor sale this season, it was not surprising the Coonamble on-property sale, posted the highest sale gross for a third year running with a figure of $762,000 for 81 bulls sold from 83 offered.

The next biggest sale gross was achieved at the Metcalfe family's Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property sale at Manypeaks when 60 Angus bulls sold from 75 offered for a gross of $424,000 and 14 from 15 Murray Greys sold for a gross of $77,250 to give a total gross of $501,250 for the sale.

The Mordallup Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup grossed $389,500 and the Bonnydale Black Simmental and Simangus on-property sale at Bridgetown grossed $358,750 to be the third and fourth highest grossing single vendor sales.

Other sales to gross more than $300,000 were Lawsons Angus at Jerdacuttup $356,000; Blackrock Angus $342,50 and Monterey Murray Grey and Angus (summer) $330,750.

The Coonamble Angus sale was not only the largest grossing single vendor sale, it also claimed the honour of achieving the highest single vendor sale average with a figure of $9407.

The second and third highest averages posted at a single vendor sale were achieved at the Mordallup Angus sale where 55 from 56 bulls sold for a figure of $7082 and the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey sale, which averaged $6774 for 74 bulls sold from 90 offered ($7067 Angus and $5518 Murray Grey).

There were six other sales to record an average of more than $6000: Ardcairnie Angus ($6734); Narralda Shorthorn ($6575); Little Meadows Angus ($6480); Lawsons Angus at Jerdacuttup ($6246); Blackrock Angus ($6227) and Willandra Simmental and Red Angus ($6134).

All up 13 sales recorded a lift in average and these rises ranged between $236 and $1932.

The biggest improver was the Liberty Charolais, Shorthorn and Composite yearling bull sale held at the Muchea Livestock Centre which jumped $1932 from $3662 to $5594.

The next biggest rise was $1693 at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale.

Other sales to record an improvement of more than $1000 were Narralda Shorthorn ($1308); Little Meadows Angus ($1141) and Mordallup Angus ($1093).

There were above average clearances (above the overall 71pc clearance achieved for single vendor sales) at 13 sales.

There was only one of these to achieve a total clearance and that was the Lawsons Angus Manypeaks sale where 52 bulls were offered and sold, while four other sales achieved clearance rates of more than 90pc - Coonamble Angus (98); Mordallup Angus (98); Blackrock Angus (92) and Lawsons Angus Jerdacuttup (90).



Multi-vendor sales

This season there were nine multi-vendor sales held across WA from Fitzroy Crossing in the north to Mt Barker in the south.

This was one more than last year as a result of the Narngulu Invitation Bos Indicus bull sale coming back onto the calendar after being cancelled last season.

In these sales a total of 508 bulls were sold at auction from 644 offered, resulting in a clearance rate of 79pc, which was 8pc higher than the clearance rate at single vendor sales.

Collectively these sales brought in a gross of $2,581,250 and the average calculated out at $5081.

Last season there was 515 bulls sold from 634 offered for an average of $5028 and the gross figure hit $2,589,500.

This meant there were 10 more bulls offered at multi-vendor sales this season and seven less sold, while the gross was back just $8250 and the average rose $53.

There were some very good top prices achieved at multi-vendor sales this season.

The top price at a multi-vendor sale was achieved at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick last month when the Yallaroo Hereford stud sold a bull for $18,500.

The second top price for a sire at a multi-vendor sale was $15,000 paid for a Simmental bull from the Mubarn stud, Pinjarra, also at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull.

The third best price at a multi-vendor sale was $14,500 achieved by the Cherylton stud, Kojonup, at the Black Market and Cherylton Angus Bull Sale at Boyanup.

The Cherylton stud also sold bulls in the sale for $13,000 equal third top price and $11,000, while the Black Market stud, Donnybrook, sold two bulls in the sale at $11,500.

The other $13,000 equal third top price bull was a Droughtmaster sold by the Munda Reds stud, Gingin, at the Fitzroy Crossing sale.

Also in this sale Munda Reds sold a bull at $11,000 and the Bar Boot stud, Boyneside, Queensland, sold a grey Brahman sire at $10,000.

Rounding out the other top values paid at multi-vendor sales were $11,500 for an Angus bull from the Islay stud, Narrogin, at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale, while at the Gingin Bull Sale the Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, sold a bull at $12,000 and two at $10,000.

For a sixth year running the Fitzroy Crossing sale claimed the mantle of WA's largest sale in terms of yarding numbers and gross takings.

There was a yarding of 171 bulls representing five breeds in the sale which all sold for a huge gross of $799,000 and an average of $4673.

In comparison to the previous year's sale, the number of bulls offered and sold were both down by 41 head and the gross was down $90,000, but the average rose $480.

The next biggest sale in terms of number of bulls sold and gross returns was the Gingin Bull Sale.

In this sale there were 68 bulls offered representing three breeds and 66 were cleared for a gross of $397,000 and an average of $6015.

Compared to last year's sale there were four less bulls offered, 11 more sold, while the gross was up $54,500 but the average was back $212.

The third highest grossing sale was the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale where 86 bulls were offered and 59 sold for a gross of $359,000.

The only other multi-vendor sales to gross more than $200,000 were the Black Market and Cherylton Angus sale with a figure of $289,000 and Great Southern Blue Ribbon sale which finished with a gross of $253,750.

The highest average achieved at a multi-vendor sale was $6568 at the Black Market and Cherylton Angus sale where 44 from 48 bulls sold, while the second best average was $6085 recorded at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.

Three other sales achieved an average of more than $5000 - Gingin Bull Sale ($6015); Narrogin Invitation ($5488) and WA Charolais ($5071).

Five sales this season saw their averages increase compared to last year's results and these increases ranged from $5 to $793.

The largest jump of $793 was recorded at the WALSA and Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.

The other sales to see an increase in average were Black Market and Cherylton Angus ($780); Narrogin Invitation ($633); Fitzroy Crossing ($480) and WA Consolidated Red Angus ($5).

Again this season the only sale to record a total clearance was the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale where 171 bulls were offered and sold.

The Black Market and Cherylton Angus bull sale, the Gingin Bull Sale and the Great Southern Blue Ribbon sale all achieved a clearance better than the 79pc clearance recorded for all multi-vendor sales with clearances of 92pc, 97pc and 90pc respectively.

WHAT THE AGENTS SAID

Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial cattle manager Paul Mahony

Paul Mahony.

LEADING into this bull selling season, the biggest concern was the effect the 2019 tight season and less than average conception rates would have on available breeder numbers.

The cattle industry experienced a very large sell down of breeding cattle across the State with some commercial herds down by 30 per cent.

While the bull sale average price is an important factor, many of WA's seed stock producers' main target this season was clearance.

The average clearance across the bull sales this year in the end finished at 74pc to be down 3pc on the 2018/2019 season.

The offering of 2025 bulls this year was down 61 head on last season, while there were 118 less bulls sold.

Average prices were down at most sales, but this year's top price of $27,500 was above the $25,000 paid in 2018/2019.

Again many seed stock suppliers lifted the bar and commercial breeders were provided with a great opening to improve genetics and quality in their herds.

For cattle breeders, buyers are showing more interest when purchasing calves in regards to the background of the breeding and the depth of the calves' breeding.

Buyers are now very discerning with their purchasing, a trend that has been evident in the past five years and is becoming more evident every year as competition from seed stock producers for a share of the herd increases.

Nutrien Livestock congratulates all WA bull breeders on another excellent line-up of bulls this season.

The product being presented is providing a great flow-on product for the beef supply chain in WA.

Thanks to Nutrien Livestock staff and agents for their efforts over the season.

Nutrien Livestock wish all in the beef industry well for 2020 and we look forward to seeing the bull teams presented for the 2020/2021 selling season.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer

Tim Spicer.

THIS year's bull sales were very similar to last year, with a limited growing season and minimal available paddock feed and water affecting a large area of our State.

Then throw into the mix at the beginning of autumn the growing concerns over COVID-19 and it turned out to be a pretty tough bull selling season.

Many growers were again forced over the hotter than usual summer months to take stock of the low feed and water reserves and sell off any surplus stock from the herd.

This like the past season unfortunately included a large number of females.

However there were positives with the Eastern States receiving rains in the late summer/early Autumn, there was strong demand for both breeding and store stock plus our own local processing and higher demand from the live export markets helped improve the commercial cattle prices.

We saw the number of bulls offered fall by a further 61 head on last year and the overall number sold back 118 head.

The clearance was back to 74 per cent down from 77pc, but the overall average was up $72 to $5668.

It was evident at sales that buyers were very selective and prepared to pay for those bulls that met their requirements.

This year's sale teams on the whole were of an extremely high standard despite the season, and presented in excellent condition and quality throughout the catalogues.

Elders still has a couple of auction sales left this season in May and there are good numbers of bulls available for private selection.

Direct all enquiries to your local Elders branch.

We would also like to thank the successful purchasers and underbidders for their support at the sales.

Thank you to all our staff and agents for their assistance over the season, whether it be conducting sales and assisting our clients over the year, but also for attending sales with buying support.

Please stay safe in these extraordinary times and hopefully we will see you soon, when we are more easily able to move around the State again