It's one of the most prestigious awards in the wool industry and nominations are open again.

The Australian Wool Industry Medal seeks to recognise men and women who have made an exceptional contribution to the country's wool industry.

Nominations are open to all men and women who have worked in or represented the Australian wool industry and made an exceptional and sustained contribution in either producing, shearing, wool classing, testing, brokering, market reporting and analysis, administration/regulation service, exporting, processing, education, science, promotion or fashion.

Wool Industries Australia is an independent wool industry body which will appoint a panel to consider all eligible nominees and recommend candidates to be considered by the WIA executive committee.

The panel will consist of up to five members from a range of wool sectors across Australia.

Nominations are now open and close on close of business, May 1, 2020.



The announcement of the medal recipients will be made at the annual Wool Week dinner later this year.

Last year, Michael Blake, Victoria, Geoff Fisken, Victoria, Brian van Rooyen, Victoria, Don Belgre, NSW, and Darren Spencer, WA, were awarded medals.

You can see photos from last year's presentation ceremony here.



The story Do you know someone worthy of a wool industry medal? first appeared on Farm Online.