Platform to enhance support for local business

Virgin enters administration, some flights to continue
The carrier has appointed Deloitte as administrators.
Farmgate sales increase in wake of cafe closures
Farmgate sales are increasing and fruit and vegetable producers are reinventing their supply routes after COVID-19 forced the closure of the hospitality industry nationwide.
'Exceptional' Larrizona offered walk in, walk out
The Lester family's exceptional NT property Larrizona is being offered walk in, walk out with 7000 cattle.
Government employees health screening to enter WQ
A concerted lobby by an alliance of mayors, coupled with a respiratory emergency, has seen a health screening protocol introduced for Queensland government employees entering or returning to western Queensland following the Easter break.
Unprecedented demand for new Sky Muster satellite connections
Get connected: NBN Co report a years worth of satellite data growth in a matter of weeks, yet the system is holding up for work and school from home.
Angel Flight steps in as flights reduce
Thanks to the kind-heartedness of its volunteer pilots, rural people whose lives are becoming even more remote with the closure of many regional flight services, can now ask Angel Flight for help in bringing in vital supplies.