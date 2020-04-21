Online work health and safety workshops

IN light of the recent global pandemic with regards to COVID-19, SafeFarms WA will launch online work health and safety training courses for the agriculture industry in the farming industry on Tuesday, April 28 which will run through to the end of 2020.

"We realise that distance can be a challenge so we are turning a negative into a positive and are pleased to be offering the regular workshops in a virtual capacity,'' said SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch.

"We have delivered 20 plus workshops in the past two years right across regional Western Australia.

"This will be a test to help support the agriculture industry supply and reduce travel."

With the regional borders shut for the foreseeable future, many farming businesses are struggling to access the training they would normally be doing at this time.

SafeFarms WA are offering two-hour introduction to work health and safety workshops - getting started plus your responsibilities about WHS - for $99 to non-members. SafeFarms WA full members can attend for free.

SafeFarms WA is the parent body of AusChem Training WA and as such will be offering two-hour virtual chemical safety training courses for $99 per person for non-members. These courses are designed to support industry to be aware of their responsibilities about chemical safety.

SafeFarms WA full members can attend for free.

These courses should not to be confused with the accredited VET qualified chemical safety courses, which are being adapted to be offered online by registered training organisations.

Information will be provided as soon as it is available and the TAFE colleges are in a position to run the accredited training.

"SafeFarms WA, as AusChem Training WA, provides the resources such as the course content, power points and the manual for the highly successful and industry recognised managing risk and pesticide use courses,'' Ms Gooch said.

"What has been particularly challenging in the past month is the TAFE's and trainers were and are ready to go with courses, however with government restrictions in place for social distancing the courses have not been able to run."

More information or to register for the courses, contact projects@safefarms.net.au