Strong signal: 182 new mobile towers for regional blackspots

THE federal government has announced the location of 182 new mobile phone towers across regional Australia.

The new towers will be funded under round 5 of the Commonwealth's mobile blackspot program (full list of locations at bottom of the story).



Western Australia lead the way with 63 new towers, followed by Queensland (40), NSW (25), South Australia (17), Victoria (13), Tasmania (11), Northern Territory (10) and ACT (3).



Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the announcement brought the total number of base stations funded to 1229, with 800 of those now live.

"These activities are critical year-round, but particularly important with people responding to the COVID-19 crisis and spending more time at home, Mr Fletcher said.



The round 5 towers are scheduled to roll out in the coming months, with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year

Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the program connected rural communities and businesses, allowing them to contribute more effectively to the national economy.



"This very significant investment is allowing much needed mobile services to be delivered in areas where they would otherwise not be commercially viable," Mr Coulton said.



"Regional, rural and remote Australians are the real winners here," Mr Coulton said.



The federal government will contribute $34 million to the new towers, with the state governments, Telsta and Optus contributing a further $39m.

The next step in the mobile black stop program will be round 5A, which will test a range of different program designs, as each successive round the base stations are less economic for the mobile network operators.



In round 5A, the government will investigate ways to improve mobile connectivity in disaster-prone regions and along major transport corridors, and test new technologies.



New phone tower locations

ACT

Corin Forest Mountain Resort, ACT

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, ACT

Top Naas, ACT

New South Wales

Black Springs, NSW

Brindabella, NSW

Central Colo, NSW

Colo, NSW

Cottage Point, NSW

Gin Gin, NSW

Goodmans Ford, NSW

Haddon Rig, NSW

Jingelic, NSW

Kickabil, NSW

Laguna, NSW

Lakesland, NSW

Lankeys Creek, NSW

Lord Howe, NSW

Moora Farm, NSW

Mullengudgery, NSW

New Wollondilly, NSW

Putty, NSW

Rosewood, NSW

Upper Cooper Creek, NSW

Waterfall - Helensburgh Railway, NSW

Werombi, NSW

Wombeyan Caves, NSW

Yarrangobilly Cave, NSW

Yerranderie, NSW

Northern Territory



12 Mile Campground, NT

Avon Downs, NT

Cahills Crossing, NT

Gunn Point, NT

Keep River NP 1, NT

Keep River NP 2, NT

Redbank Gorge, NT

Sandy Creek, NT

Soudan Station, NT

Tjuwaliyn Hot Springs, NT

Queensland



Aubigny, QLD

Barambah Environmental Education Centre, QLD

Barmount Station, QLD

Binjour Plateau State School, QLD

Booloumba, QLD

Cameron Downs, QLD

Cooranga North, QLD

Cooyar (New England Hwy), QLD

Dittmer, QLD

Duchess, QLD

Dunkeld, QLD

Elbow Valley, QLD

Eromanga, QLD

Fitzroy Island, QLD

Glenmore Station, QLD

Gunpowder, QLD

Homevale, QLD

Hungerford, QLD

Kajabbi, QLD

Kingaroy Venue, QLD

Kobble Creek, QLD

Lake Perseverance Active Recreation Centre, QLD

Linville, QLD

Lochington State School, QLD

Lundavra, QLD

Memerambi, QLD

Mount Kilcoy, QLD

Mungana Mine, QLD

Mungungo, QLD

Petford, QLD

Portland Roads, QLD

Rossville State School, QLD

Rubyvale, QLD

Southbrook (Gore Hwy), QLD

Stockyard Point, QLD

Sunshine Coast Enviro Centre (Sunday Creek Camps), QLD

Teelba State School, QLD

The Falls, QLD

Thornton, QLD



Twenty Mile, QLD

South Australia

Avenue Range, SA

Farina, SA

Fowlers Bay, SA

Keilira, SA

Koonibba, SA

Kuitpo, SA

Legges Lane, SA

Leigh Creek Town, SA

Leigh Creek, SA

Lyndhurst, SA

Mintabie, SA

Mudamuckla, SA

Nundroo Roadhouse, SA

Paruna, SA

Peebinga, SA

Wellington, SA

Yongala Township, SA

Tasmania

Blessington, TAS

Colebrook, TAS

Companion Hill, TAS

Fortescue Bay, TAS

Granville Harbour, TAS

Judbury South, TAS

Mathinna, TAS

Myrtle Bank, TAS

Pioneer, TAS

Pyengana, TAS

Trial Harbour, TAS

Victoria

Aberfeldy, VIC

Creightons Creek, VIC

Cudgewa, VIC

Douglas Mine, VIC

Douglas, VIC

Furnell, VIC

Harrietville, VIC

Hordern Vale, VIC

Kennedys Creek, VIC

Mt Bruno, VIC

Nelson, VIC

Taggerty (Cathedral Range Area), VIC

Tutye, VIC

Western Australia



Abrolhos Islands, East Wallabi Island, WA

Abrolhos Islands, Pelsaert Group, WA

Abrolhos Islands, Rat Island, WA

Ashendon South, WA

Badgingarra East, WA

Bowelling, WA

Burekup East, WA

Burkett Road Rest Area (East), WA

Burkett Road Rest Area (West, WA

Cadoux, WA

Cape Arid National Park - Ranger Station, WA

Cheela Plains Station Stay, WA

Coalseam Camp Ground, WA

Cunderdin North, WA

Dale River, WA

Djugerari Remote Community, WA

Dongolocking North, WA

Drysdale River Station, WA

East Newdegate, WA

Ellendale South, WA

Francois Peron National Park - Big Lagoon, WA

Ghooli, WA

Hamelin Pool, WA

Hill River South, WA

Jingalup, WA

Koomberkine North, WA

Kunawarritji, WA

Kutkabubba Community, WA

Lake Towerrinning, WA

Lane Poole Reserve, WA

Lesley East, WA

Lower Donnelly River Huts, WA

Malcolm Siding, WA

Meeking, WA

Miamoon, WA

Mollerin, WA

Mt Horner North, WA

Muludja Remote Community, WA

Mumbida, WA

Nanson, WA

Ngaanyatjarra Lands, Tjukurla, WA

Ningaloo Station Campground, WA

North Kellerberrin, WA

Port Smith, WA

Scaddan, WA

Silent Grove Campground, WA

Steep Point, WA

Stokes National Park - Camping Area, WA

Stratherne, WA

Thevenard Island, WA

Useless Loop Road (Cararang), WA

Useless Loop Road, WA

Wamenusking, WA

Wananami Remote Community, WA

Wangkatjunka Remote Community, WA

Warnackes Quarantine Station, WA

Warralong, WA

Windjana Gorge Campground, WA

Wuraming North, WA

Yakanarra, WA

Yathroo, WA

Youndgein, WA

Yulga Jinna Remote Community, WA

