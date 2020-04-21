Strong signal: 182 new mobile towers for regional blackspots

THE federal government has announced the location of 182 new mobile phone towers across regional Australia.
The new towers will be funded under round 5 of the Commonwealth's mobile blackspot program (full list of locations at bottom of the story).
Western Australia lead the way with 63 new towers, followed by Queensland (40), NSW (25), South Australia (17), Victoria (13), Tasmania (11), Northern Territory (10) and ACT (3).
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the announcement brought the total number of base stations funded to 1229, with 800 of those now live.
"These activities are critical year-round, but particularly important with people responding to the COVID-19 crisis and spending more time at home, Mr Fletcher said.
The round 5 towers are scheduled to roll out in the coming months, with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year
Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the program connected rural communities and businesses, allowing them to contribute more effectively to the national economy.
"This very significant investment is allowing much needed mobile services to be delivered in areas where they would otherwise not be commercially viable," Mr Coulton said.
"Regional, rural and remote Australians are the real winners here," Mr Coulton said.
The federal government will contribute $34 million to the new towers, with the state governments, Telsta and Optus contributing a further $39m.
The next step in the mobile black stop program will be round 5A, which will test a range of different program designs, as each successive round the base stations are less economic for the mobile network operators.
In round 5A, the government will investigate ways to improve mobile connectivity in disaster-prone regions and along major transport corridors, and test new technologies.
New phone tower locations
ACT
- Corin Forest Mountain Resort, ACT
- Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, ACT
- Top Naas, ACT
New South Wales
- Black Springs, NSW
- Brindabella, NSW
- Central Colo, NSW
- Colo, NSW
- Cottage Point, NSW
- Gin Gin, NSW
- Goodmans Ford, NSW
- Haddon Rig, NSW
- Jingelic, NSW
- Kickabil, NSW
- Laguna, NSW
- Lakesland, NSW
- Lankeys Creek, NSW
- Lord Howe, NSW
- Moora Farm, NSW
- Mullengudgery, NSW
- New Wollondilly, NSW
- Putty, NSW
- Rosewood, NSW
- Upper Cooper Creek, NSW
- Waterfall - Helensburgh Railway, NSW
- Werombi, NSW
- Wombeyan Caves, NSW
- Yarrangobilly Cave, NSW
- Yerranderie, NSW
Northern Territory
- 12 Mile Campground, NT
- Avon Downs, NT
- Cahills Crossing, NT
- Gunn Point, NT
- Keep River NP 1, NT
- Keep River NP 2, NT
- Redbank Gorge, NT
- Sandy Creek, NT
- Soudan Station, NT
- Tjuwaliyn Hot Springs, NT
Queensland
- Aubigny, QLD
- Barambah Environmental Education Centre, QLD
- Barmount Station, QLD
- Binjour Plateau State School, QLD
- Booloumba, QLD
- Cameron Downs, QLD
- Cooranga North, QLD
- Cooyar (New England Hwy), QLD
- Dittmer, QLD
- Duchess, QLD
- Dunkeld, QLD
- Elbow Valley, QLD
- Eromanga, QLD
- Fitzroy Island, QLD
- Glenmore Station, QLD
- Gunpowder, QLD
- Homevale, QLD
- Hungerford, QLD
- Kajabbi, QLD
- Kingaroy Venue, QLD
- Kobble Creek, QLD
- Lake Perseverance Active Recreation Centre, QLD
- Linville, QLD
- Lochington State School, QLD
- Lundavra, QLD
- Memerambi, QLD
- Mount Kilcoy, QLD
- Mungana Mine, QLD
- Mungungo, QLD
- Petford, QLD
- Portland Roads, QLD
- Rossville State School, QLD
- Rubyvale, QLD
- Southbrook (Gore Hwy), QLD
- Stockyard Point, QLD
- Sunshine Coast Enviro Centre (Sunday Creek Camps), QLD
- Teelba State School, QLD
- The Falls, QLD
- Thornton, QLD
- Twenty Mile, QLD
South Australia
- Avenue Range, SA
- Farina, SA
- Fowlers Bay, SA
- Keilira, SA
- Koonibba, SA
- Kuitpo, SA
- Legges Lane, SA
- Leigh Creek Town, SA
- Leigh Creek, SA
- Lyndhurst, SA
- Mintabie, SA
- Mudamuckla, SA
- Nundroo Roadhouse, SA
- Paruna, SA
- Peebinga, SA
- Wellington, SA
- Yongala Township, SA
Tasmania
- Blessington, TAS
- Colebrook, TAS
- Companion Hill, TAS
- Fortescue Bay, TAS
- Granville Harbour, TAS
- Judbury South, TAS
- Mathinna, TAS
- Myrtle Bank, TAS
- Pioneer, TAS
- Pyengana, TAS
- Trial Harbour, TAS
Victoria
- Aberfeldy, VIC
- Creightons Creek, VIC
- Cudgewa, VIC
- Douglas Mine, VIC
- Douglas, VIC
- Furnell, VIC
- Harrietville, VIC
- Hordern Vale, VIC
- Kennedys Creek, VIC
- Mt Bruno, VIC
- Nelson, VIC
- Taggerty (Cathedral Range Area), VIC
- Tutye, VIC
Western Australia
- Abrolhos Islands, East Wallabi Island, WA
- Abrolhos Islands, Pelsaert Group, WA
- Abrolhos Islands, Rat Island, WA
- Ashendon South, WA
- Badgingarra East, WA
- Bowelling, WA
- Burekup East, WA
- Burkett Road Rest Area (East), WA
- Burkett Road Rest Area (West, WA
- Cadoux, WA
- Cape Arid National Park - Ranger Station, WA
- Cheela Plains Station Stay, WA
- Coalseam Camp Ground, WA
- Cunderdin North, WA
- Dale River, WA
- Djugerari Remote Community, WA
- Dongolocking North, WA
- Drysdale River Station, WA
- East Newdegate, WA
- Ellendale South, WA
- Francois Peron National Park - Big Lagoon, WA
- Ghooli, WA
- Hamelin Pool, WA
- Hill River South, WA
- Jingalup, WA
- Koomberkine North, WA
- Kunawarritji, WA
- Kutkabubba Community, WA
- Lake Towerrinning, WA
- Lane Poole Reserve, WA
- Lesley East, WA
- Lower Donnelly River Huts, WA
- Malcolm Siding, WA
- Meeking, WA
- Miamoon, WA
- Mollerin, WA
- Mt Horner North, WA
- Muludja Remote Community, WA
- Mumbida, WA
- Nanson, WA
- Ngaanyatjarra Lands, Tjukurla, WA
- Ningaloo Station Campground, WA
- North Kellerberrin, WA
- Port Smith, WA
- Scaddan, WA
- Silent Grove Campground, WA
- Steep Point, WA
- Stokes National Park - Camping Area, WA
- Stratherne, WA
- Thevenard Island, WA
- Useless Loop Road (Cararang), WA
- Useless Loop Road, WA
- Wamenusking, WA
- Wananami Remote Community, WA
- Wangkatjunka Remote Community, WA
- Warnackes Quarantine Station, WA
- Warralong, WA
- Windjana Gorge Campground, WA
- Wuraming North, WA
- Yakanarra, WA
- Yathroo, WA
- Youndgein, WA
- Yulga Jinna Remote Community, WA
The story Strong signal: 182 new mobile towers for regional blackspots first appeared on Farm Online.