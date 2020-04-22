Near city homes make grand statements

6891 West Swan Road, West Swan

Priced from $3.65m

Grand European style

Exquisite craftsmanship

Impeccable attention-to-detail throughout

AMONG the vineyards of the Swan Valley is a residence that takes one on a journey to Europe and it is just as rich in culture, exquisite architecture, impeccable craftsmanship and history.

Aptly named Villa Dionysus, this is a beautiful example of the villas seen on Italy's Lake Como and has been constructed on a spectacular scale.

With the main residence comprising four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a theatre, library, gym and wine cellar, this property makes a statement in every way.

The commercial-sized kitchen is the height of luxury, with Gaggenau appliances and premium fixtures and fittings.

Beautiful wood flooring throughout is a timeless styling feature which again showcases the craftsmanship of the original master builder from Bulgaria.

The attention to detail in this home makes it a work of art, with features such as detailed ceilings, window frames and wall panelling showcasing the stunning sense of pride of its past and present owners.

Central to the house and separate-self contained accommodation is an outdoor entertaining and living area, which includes a courtyard, pool, steam rooms alfresco kitchen and a Palladian Colonnade, which is another nod to its European heritage and style.

This property is being marketed by Garland International.

INNOVATIVE DESIGN SHOWCASES LUXURY LIVING

Cherry Hill Farm, Chittering

Priced at $5m

5 bedrooms,

3 bathrooms, multiple living areas

Innovative layout central to the outdoor living area with a pool

61ha with adequate farming infrastructure

THERE are few homes that make a grand statement as the one of Cherry Hill Farm, which does so with exquisite, innovative design and execution.

Featuring unparalleled views overlooking the Brockman River Valley, award-winning architect Shane Le Roy was briefed to provide this Darling Range 'peak of location' with a home that provided the ultimate in living spaces with spectacular views.

The factor of space is immediately felt on entering the residence, with its single level 'footprint', cedar-lined ceiling and double entry doors that open to a Toodyay stone featured stunning design.

The multi-grained blackbutt flooring reflects the best in timber and quality.

Ground floor-to-ceiling, picture frame windows are exhibited throughout the house.

Five bedrooms and three bathrooms provide plenty of space for a large family, with the house design centering around the 25 metre pool, which is the standout of the outdoor living area.

The Toodyay stone fire pit has a feeling of luxury outdoor living, as it incorporates its location with the deep end of the lap pool and the adjacent barbecue area.

Two studies, a music room, games room and gym provide alternative living areas and there is an ancillary room with a formal bar and a 1000 bottle underground cellar.

The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area adds to the house's sense of space, incorporating modern Miele appliances and a large, concealed walk-in pantry.

The external living and entertaining area accentuates the grandeur of the home, with 400 square metres of tiling surrounding the pool and the large spa.

The outdoors also offers a tennis, basketball or netball court with an all-weather surface and fully enclosed cricket pitch combined with potentially the largest undercover playground area in the Chittering Valley, as well as adequate farming infrastructure.

This property is for sale through Garland International.