Different rates needed for each fertiliser product

SEED spacing relative to fertiliser granules is important and as wheat seed is much heavier than fertiliser granules, generally there will always be more fertiliser granules compared to seed granules at equivalent rates.

Compound nitrogen, phosphorus and sulphur (NPS) fertilisers are made by combining a phosphate source, such as ammonium phosphate or phosphoric acid, with other raw materials such as ammonia, urea, ammonium and sulphur salts or sulphuric acid.

Different raw materials and differences in manufacturing processes result in granules that vary in size, density, nutrient composition analysis and handling properties.

Summit Fertilizers research manager Mark Gherardi said the nature of phosphorus (P) and its low soil mobility meant the most effective applications were banded just below the seed in the drill row.

"This is where soil moisture is higher than at the surface and where roots will intercept it," Dr Gherardi said.

"Different fertiliser products need to be applied for crops at different rates to achieve the same desired target P output.

"This means that granule output from seeding machinery will differ and the space between granules, or granule distribution, will also vary with product."

Based on that, seeding with a low analysis product will require a higher output rate than a high analysis product, generally resulting in lower granule dispersion.

Dr Gherardi said while this meant more granules of a low analysis product per unit area, it also had logistical implications in higher loading, freight and storage requirements, plus greater downtime from more frequent fills at seeding.

"Additionally, some low analysis compounds were not designed to flow through air seeders and may not have ideal handling characteristics for this purpose," he said.

Phosphorus in granules is not active, so no matter the analysis once granules dissolve, all the applied P is available to plants unless the soil fixes it in some way.

Dr Gherardi said the most important decision farmers needed to make was getting the P rate right to optimise their yield potential and the reason high analysis products existed were to supply this P in the most efficient way.