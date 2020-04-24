Business as usual for live cattle trade

Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said the demand for live protein was still high and the industry was still going strong.

IT'S business as usual for the live cattle trade according to Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton.

Mr Harvey-Sutton has been fielding calls all week after a report that an Indonesian importer cancelled its order for cattle creating a "beat up in rumours" that a ship had been left stranded on the water, which he said was false.

He said while there was some "uncertainty" with the Indonesian market because of how the government there was handling the issue of COVID-19, it was not uncommon for an order to be cancelled, especially when the rupiah had dropped in value.

Mr Harvey-Sutton said many transactions in the trade were still done in US dollars and the exchange rate didn't fare well for Indonesia at the moment.

"Some Indonesian importers are having a challenging time but we have no indication that others will follow suit," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

"There was only one contract cancelled, it's not anything that should alarm people.

"It was a small consignment of cattle and there's been a lot of others that have continued to go ahead."

Mr Harvey-Sutton said the demand for live protein was still high and the industry was "still going strong" with Indonesia on track to take 600,000 head of cattle again this year.

"It's a business as unusual type thing," he said.

"The industry has always sold into developing markets and their food security is critical.

"That's what drives our predictions that there will continue to be a strong demand in those markets."

Mr Harvey-Sutton said Indonesian importers were also having a challenging time due to "supply constraints" because of the restocking of the Australian herd.

He said there were "shifting dynamics in the processing trade within Australia as well" that were impacting on the supply for live export.

"There is no doubt that (the Indonesian market was) a watch and brief situation," Mr Harvery-Sutton said.

"It all depends on how they manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The trade is still strong, but there's an adjustment taking place in Indonesia.

"There's a patchwork emerging in how they are managing COVID-19 with some areas in complete lockdown and others not so much.

"The central government is not willing to put stringent conditions in place.

"What we know is they still need protein and because of that they will continue to import cattle and we are not seeing too much of a decline in demand."

Mr Harvey-Sutton said there was still some competition from Indian buffalo meat in Indonesia, but due to air freight constraints they were having trouble getting it in.

He said the recent shipment out of the port of Broome to Indonesia and other scheduled voyages to Vietnam were signs that "demand is still there", which was good for WA producers who needed those market opportunities.