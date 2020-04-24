Northern live export season underway

THE northern export season has kicked off in WA after the first shipment of 3000 cattle left the Broome Port for Indonesia.

Kimberley Ports Authority chief executive officer Craig Faulkner said the season had started well as it was followed up by a shipment of 2600 cattle to Vietnam on the weekend.

"We have one scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday, April 21) and another towards the end of this week," Mr Faulkner said.

The two shipments were likely to supply Indonesia with 3000 head each.

Mr Faulkner said things were changing daily within global markets and it was "difficult to know what's going to happen going forward" but "we are fortunate the season started off well".

A small consignment was also reported to have left from Wyndham port.