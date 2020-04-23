Welcome to Farm Weekly Thursday!

There is plenty of reading in the latest edition of Farm Weekly - out now!

It's Thursday - time to get your Farm Weekly fix!

It's Thursday - so make sure you grab the latest edition of Farm Weekly that delivers all the news you need about WA's agriculture sector including:

The need for seed - promising conditions have meant an early start to the 2020 seeding program for many growers across the State.

CBH - a co-operative in chaos is still in the headlines - this time doing a backflip on confidentiality claims - and a bid to reduce the number of board directors takes another step forward.

An investigation continues into cattle deaths that occurred on a station in the Pilbara 15 months ago.

After being offered just 20 cents a head for sheep in the 1990s, a Tammin operation has sold a line of ewes to a Eastern States buyer for $304 a head.

With the deadline looming for live exports, a high-profile ship left Fremantle port on the weekend, with a new name, to meet market demand.

There are calls for more people living in regional areas to have better access to regional flights so they can undergo life-saving treatments in Perth.

Changes to the Australian foreign investment review framework could result in property sales involving an overseas or overseas-backed buyer being delayed by up to six months.

Plus all the latest news in property, machinery, wool and the markets, as well as another comprehensive Classifieds section - all this and much more in this week's Farm Weekly.

