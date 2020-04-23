Ascot Charolais genetics for Silverstone

AFTER hosting a successful inaugural on-property bull sale in March the Silverstone Charolais stud, Narrikup, has again invested in new genetics to benefit its clients.

This month the stud purchased the homozygous polled Ascot Pegasus JAJP52E from the Ascot Charolais Autumn bull sale at Warwick, Queensland, for $22,000.

It is not the first time Silverstone principal John Imberti has purchased a sire from the Ascot stud.

Last year he purchased Ascot Namesake JAJN15E for $26,000.

"Pegasus is the third Charolais bull we have purchased from Ascot," Mr Imberti said.

"We had kept an eye on him from an early age and had regular conversations with Ascot stud principal Jim Wedge about this bull as he grew.

"He is a really well-balanced and well put together bull with a good temperament and good structure.

"He is very soft and has good fat scans but also has great muscle and growth."

In the sale catalogue Pegasus was described as a super soft and impressive young bull that really puts it altogether being thick right through, with good bone, a slick, soft skin type, large scrotal and a tidy sheath structure.

Pegasus is by Ascot Juggernaut and out of Ascot J113E, which has a 100 per cent calving record.

Not only does Pegasus have eye appeal he also has the EBV figures to match.

Pegasus ranks in the top one per cent of the breed for scrotal size, top 2pc for 400 and 600-day weight and carcase weight as well as top 5pc for 200-day weight and top 10pc for eye muscle area.

In terms of its raw data Pegasus weighed in at 870 kilograms at 20-months-old and has scans of 9mm rump fat, 7mm rib fat, 5.8pc IMF, 135cm2 EMA and 41cm scrotal circumference.

All up in the sale the Ascot stud sold 24 Charolais bulls with an average of $8250.