Liveweight beef steers sell to $1523 top

IN spite of recent reductions in prices at some sales, the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last Friday defied the trend to record a solid result and even a lift on previous excellent results.

Just less than 1100 head of cattle were penned with strong support from lotfeeder buyers again and agents operating with strong buying orders in their pockets.

Liveweight beef steers topped at $1523 and 410c/kg, while beef heifers reached $1393 and 382c/kg.

Beef cross steers sold consistently to make up to $1619 and 330c/kg.

Friesian steers sold to strong competition, making up to $1294 and 268c/kg, up almost 10c/kg at the top end.

Appraisal cattle were extremely strong, resulting in beef steers topping at $805 and Friesians reaching $860.

This strength continued on the dairy poddies which sold to $575 for mature types, while younger calves made more than $400 on several pens.

More mature first cross bucket-reared heifers attracted the usual supporters to top at $1170, while good quality young cows and calves topped at $2300, drawing support from a wide area.

The first pen of beef steers, weighing 467kg, topped the beef steers at $1523 when sold to Harvey Beef Farms at 326c/kg, with the 13 Angus steers offered by R & R Robertson, Capel.

Gavin Watt, Treeton, was the first lotfeeder to secure cattle, paying $1451 and $1408 at 332c/kg and 334c/kg for steers weighing 437kg and 421kg from Ironstone Valley Orchard.

Harvey Beef Farms then bid to 332c/kg for seven steers weighing 450kg from B & A Hadley, returning $1494.

Kalgrains, Wannamal and Welldon Beef, Williams, also secured steers early in the sale.

Central Stock Care bought numerous pens, starting with 11 steers weighing 365kg from PJ Tognolini, Dardanup, costing $1456 and 398c/kg.

Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughan Byrd (left), Wagerup and Pinjarra, before the sale with buyer Rodney Galati, Brunswick. Mr Byrd was pleased with the company's steers averaging more than 400c/kg at the sale.

Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, offered several pens of steers, with the first taking top price of 410c/kg to return $1416 when bought by Central Stock Care.

This buyer added several more pens of Alcoa Farmlands steers, paying from $1321 to $1348 at around 400c/kg.

A pen of 10 steers weighing 364kg from MJ & CH Bleechmore, Boyup Brook, joined those for $1450 and 398c/kg.

The Alcoa Farmlands steers averaged more than 402c/kg, the best result for the company at this sale.

Steers lighter than desired by lotfeeders sold at considerable discount.

Seven Angus heifers from MJ & CH Bleechmore topped the beef heifers when the quality heifers weighing 370kg sold to Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, to return $1393 and 376c/kg.

The Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, heifers attracted interest returning the top price of 382c/kg, paid by Rodney Galati, Brunswick, for ten weighing 343kg to cost $1312.

The best of the lighter Alcoa Farmlands heifers weighing 283kg sold to LA & EM Mullins for $1014 and 358c/kg.

Another highlight of the sale were five Murray Grey heifers late in the sale that sold for $1158 when Central Stock Care bid to 352c/kg for the 329kg heifers from Baypoint Holdings.

Some heavy beef cross steers sold well to top at $1619, paid for two Angus cross weighing 522kg from

S Payne, Busselton, when Harvey Beef Farms bid to 310c/kg.

Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, sold three Angus cross for $1540, going to Mr Gibbings at 306c/kg.

The top of 330c/kg was paid for two grey steers from AD & EA Rowe, costing Kalgrains $1267.

Liveweight Friesian steers were sought after and topped at $1294 and 268c/kg paid for 11 steers from RE & LM Clarke, being one of the many pens bought by Greg Jones.

Another pen of the Clarke family's steers cost Mr Jones $1268 at 254c/kg.

Josh Hynes (left), Elders Bunbury and Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll before the company's strong sale at Boyanup.

Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, also paid 268c/kg for 12 steers sold account GW Smith, with the 412kg cattle costing $1106.

Appraisal beef steers were in smaller numbers but sold extremely well to sustained competition.

The top of $805 was paid for 10 black steers from CA Panetta, Harvey, by Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick, who bought a good number of cattle.

Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock Bridgetown, joined in and secured pens for $665, $620 and $500 for a client.

Appraisal Friesian steers sold strongly to reach $860, paid by Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup, for 10 steers from MK & NJ Sales.

Mr Tarbotton purchased most of the appraisal dairy steers.

This included paying $715 for steers from GW Smith and 11 from CD Smith for $695.

Ashvale Pastoral topped the mature poddy market when their 10 calves sold to Mr Martin for $575.

Another pen of these went to Deane Allen, Elders Donnybrook, for $545.

Mr Tarbottton snapped up 12 poddies from Uduc Brook Farms for $570, along with 17 of the West and Haggerty calves for $565.

First cross bucket-reared heifers saw a top of $1170, paid by regular buyer KL & AJ Jilley, Elgin, for eight Angus cross from D & A Campbell.

Ryeland Dairy sold nine for $1070, while HD Harrison sold Hereford cross heifers for $1010 both purchased by Mr Gibbings.

Several pens of first and second calving cows from KS & EN Roberts, Elgin, brought G Bocuzzi from the deep south to compete.

The trip was worthwhile with Mr Bocuzzi securing the three lines for $2300, $2000 and $1975.

MJ West sold four Angus units for $1800 while Harris Beef sold a single Murray Grey unit for $1800, both bought by Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook.