Graduates aim to bank success

Rural Bank chief executive officer Alexandra Gartmann.

WHILE a rural background isn't essential, a commitment and passion for Australian agriculture certainly is.

That's what Rural Bank chief executive officer Alexandra Gartmann said applicants would need in order to be successful in the 2021 Rural Bank Graduate Program.

With the number of applicants usually sitting at about 500 each year, Ms Gartmann said she expected to see this increase as a result of COVID-19 and uncertainty in the job market.

This means competition will be fierce, with the company expected to offer six graduate positions across Australia.

"We're after the next leaders in the sector, with a determination to support rural and regional businesses and communities," Ms Gartmann told Farm Weekly.

"Rural Bank seeks graduates who are passionate about forging a career in agribusiness - working directly with the agricultural sector and customers to sustainably grow their businesses or supporting agricultural communities that are intimately tied to the success of the sector.

"They are determined to succeed, have a great sense of curiosity, are open to new experiences and want to contribute to thriving Australian rural communities."

To qualify, applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree in the past three years in a relevant discipline such as agricultural science, agribusiness, engineering, finance, rural valuations, IT, marketing, human resources or commerce.

A successful applicant currently undertaking the graduate program at Rural Bank's Perth CBD office, Tristan Clarke, said the program was tailored to each individual's career goals.

"It allows for flexibility in choosing what fields you would like to explore in your time at the bank," Mr Clarke said.

"Graduates go through a number of rotations across key business areas including agribusiness relationship management, credit and risk assessment, government services, valuations, business redevelopment and insight reporting.

Tristan Clarke is undertaking the Rural Bank Graduate Program at the company's Perth CBD office.

"The rotations graduates choose reflect the types of career paths that they are most interested in."

Mentors are assigned to each graduate to help support them in their rotations and provide advice in their areas of expertise.

"They also make sure that you are comfortable and get every opportunity to explore fields of interest and develop skills applicable to your future endeavours."

Following completion of the 18-month program, graduates are offered permanent roles within Rural Bank.

Ms Gartmann said the continuation of the graduate program in the current environment was testament to the vitality and importance of agriculture as an essential industry.

"The program highlights the importance of investing capability and capital to grow the value of the agricultural sector," she said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates to Australians how our farmers are getting on with the job of providing quality food and fibre to millions of people, whatever the circumstances.

"Now more than ever, it's vital that we support talented graduates grow a career in two essential industries - agriculture and banking."

If you are interested in exploring opportunities across key business areas such as finance, credit and lending, marketing and communications, human resources, agritech and digital fintech - applications for the 2021 Rural Bank Graduate Program close May 4, 2020 at 7am (AEST).

To learn more and apply, go to ruralbank.com.au /about-us/our-team/ graduate-program.