German telescopic loader debuts in WA

NICHOLLS Machinery, Busselton, has taken delivery of the first German-made telescopic loader landed in Western Australia as part of an inaugural shipment for the Australian market.

Designated the Wacker Neuson TH744, the loader is highly rated in Europe and is a leading brand in a competitive market.

It is offered with a five year, 5000 hours warranty.

It is being offered at an introductory price of $164,900 plus GST by Nicholls Machinery.

According to dealer principal Darren Pulford, the model comes with a number of features that are standard equipment.

"It is very well built and competitively priced so I expect it will stand up to the scrutiny of a discerning WA market," he said.

"The other aspect is that it is designed and built by respected German manufacturer Kramer-Werke - part of the Wacker Neuson Group - and as you would expect from German manufacturing it is built to handle tough jobs."

At the heart of the machine is a tier four Deutz engine (no AdBlue required) developing 101 kiloWatts (136 horsepower) and linked to a 40 kilometres an hour Ecospeed transmission.

The TH744 has a seven metre reach and a 4.4 tonne payload capacity making it ideal for a diverse range of lifting and stacking tasks, while remote couplings offer a quick-change of implements for raking, grabbing or post-hole digging.

The multi-functional joystick controls 16 functions, in a spacious cab with a curved glass roof for optimal operator vision.

The cab offers the operator great comfort and a high degree of ergonomics to ensure high work productivity over long and sometimes, tedious shifts.

Hydraulic flow is rated at 140 litres a minute to provide rapid-loading system work cycles, while the hydraulic pumps guarantee operation of special attachments via the second and third control circuit - if needed, even with permanent function.

The telehandler can be equipped optionally with even more control circuits that expand the range of applications.

While the engine meets current applicable exhaust emissions standards, it impresses by pairing high performance and economic efficiency with efficient engine speed reduction to 2000rpm at maximum speed - the driver selects the travel speed via the pedal and when the maximum speed is reached, the engine speed drops automatically.

The Ecospeed transmission comprises a continuously variable hydrostatic overdrive gearbox for maximum economy and direct acceleration without shifting from 0 to 40km/h, as well as smooth direction changes to minimise fuel consumption.

The manoeuvrability of the TH744 is optimised with three types of steering - all-wheel, front-axle only and crab.

This model comes standard with a 1.2 cubic metre quick-hitch bucket.