For order program for new Pottinger baler

MCINTOSH & Son Albany branch has extended its forward order program for specialist Pottinger hay equipment until the end of April.

According to branch salesman Warren Hunt limited stock of three-point linkage (3PL) mowers and hay rakes are also available for immediate delivery at 2019 prices.

The forward order program relates to the new Pottinger Impress 185V Pro round baler and Pottinger Nova three-point linkage mowers.

"The round baler, in particular, has a lot going for it," Mr Hunt said.

"It will be an ideal model for South Coast farmers, with the flexibility to handle straw, hay or silage, wet or dry.

"It has a lot of clever features that lead to higher productivity and a consistent bale density.

"The 32 twin blade reversible knives, for example, not only prolong wear life but the design of the knives leads to a sharper cut reducing power requirements to drive the knife bank."

It also features a patented Easy Move knife bank and a patented flexible chopping system floor.

"The knife bank is a patented Easy Move knife bank at work bench height level outside the bale chamber,'' Mr Hunt said.

"Up to 16 knives can be disengaged on the 32 knife bank to create different chopping configurations and they can be quickly reversed or replaced.

"The flexible chopping floor is designed to quickly clear blockages."

A stand-out feature of the 185V Pro is the patented Easy Move knife bank which can be pulled to the side for easy maintenance.

The 185V Pro features a 2.3 metre pick-up with 120 millimetres of vertical travel.

A suspension point in the middle of the pick-up and two jointed support arms ensures the pick-up has complete freedom of movement, enabling the vertical travel at the tynes.

And any leaves that are lost during chopping are fed back into the flow of the crop by the cleaning rotor.

This solves the problem of disintegration of crop material with a higher number of knives, maintaining nutrient value.

Available stock for immediate delivery includes Novadisc 3PL mowers and Pottinger TOP 762C hay rakes.

