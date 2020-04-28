An ongoing passion for sheep

TUCKED away in the hills is Coolalinga Farm run by Kevin and Judy Binning at Greenhills, east of York.

The farm is a family operation with Kevin's parents purchasing the farm in 1973 after moving from Beacon, making Kevin the second generation to work the property.

There is 1376 hectares of land, with some being leased out for cropping and the remaining land used for the Binning's sheep enterprise.

Their flock consists of 550 Merino breeding ewes.

"We are keeping the numbers at a manageable level, where we can self-replace and cull," Mr Binning said.

Despite having extensive practical farming knowledge and a Diploma of Agriculture (2015), he decided to further his education, enrolling at Muresk Institute at Northam in the Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management degree offered by Charles Sturt University (CSU).

While he studied and Judy and their children had careers off the farm, the decision was made that they would lease some of their land out and just manage the sheep side of the business.

Despite this their daughter Melissa and sons Andrew and Hugh are still actively involved with the strategic management and decision making required to operate the farm.

For the Binnings it was important to maintain the genetics within the flock.

"When I decided to undertake study I thought that if we let the breeding ewes go then it's really hard to re-establish that genetic line," Mr Binning said.

Completing his degree at the end of 2018, he went onto earn a certificate four in Training Assessment which allowed him to get a job with the Western Australia College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, where he is a technical officer in the cropping division.

"Judy has been managing the sheep enterprise, while I have been studying and working," Mr Binning said.

The family aims to sell their sheep to the air freight or live export market, growing them to 40-50 kilograms.

"Rather than finishing lambs to that heavyweight category, it's more about getting them to our target weight and turning them off because our carrying capacity/stocking rate is particularly high," he said.

The Binnings said the past three years were particularly challenging with a serious lack of rain making it hard to feed their sheep.

The average rainfall in the area over the past five years has been 220 millimetres, well below the expected 300 millimetres.

This has meant that there has been below-average pasture biomass and extended periods of supplementary feeding, making it difficult to provide optimum nutritional requirements for the sheep.

"It has been quite tricky, everyone has struggled, it has just been a green drought," Ms Binning said.

"It has been a juggle trying to keep the feed and the nutrient requirements up to for the ewes and get the lambs turned off in a reasonable way," Mr Binning said.

When Mr Binning has been working at the college, his wife has been working hard to manage the sheep enterprise.

"Judy has been doing a lot of the work, so it has been fairly hard for her over the last few seasons," he said.

Regardless of the challenges over the past three years, the Binnings remain optimistic for the coming season.

Mr Binning said the demand for sheepmeat and wool worldwide exceeded supply and would help keep prices up, although the COVID-19 pandemic remains an unknown variable.

"I mean we're fortunate, I'm not complaining we are lucky that the price of sheep has allowed us to be able to keep ticking along," Mr Binning said.

"We still managed to turn a profit with our sheep."

In addition to seasonal struggles, foxes and eagles also pose a threat to the Binnings flock as a result of smaller numbers of sheep in the area.

"The foxes are congregating in a couple of paddocks, so that is something that we also have to watch for as they like the hills," Ms Binning said.

When it comes to sourcing their rams, the original sires come from David Bolt's Gate Pines West sheep stud.

Mr Binning described the rams as large-framed, heavy cutting medium, good quality wool and particularly liked that they were naturally reared and of a strong constitution.

"We set a breeding objective some time ago, when there was a trend towards meat breeds that we would focus on a commercial sheep that can produce a good bulk of medium type wool," he said.

When culling, the Binnings focus on breeding for a commercial bigger framed sheep.

"David Bolt comes in and classes them," Mr Binning said.

The Binnings at sheep enjoying the feed Coolinga Farm.

"We want a fast maturing sheep that is going to produce as much wool as we can."

On the wool side of the business, the Binnings cut 25-30 bales of wool annually at 5.7kg per adult sheep.

Wool prices have fluctuated, but the Binnings have managed to sell their wool during the market highs.

"Wool prices have been very good and we managed to sell quite a large portion of our wool before things went a bit south," Mr Binning said.

"The previous year was really good, this year we sold in January which has been tricky.

"With experience you're always comparing your input costs to the meat and wool prices received because it is important for us to be strategic with our input costs.

"Woollen garments are expendable for consumers at the moment they are just focusing on buying food and the essentials."

As for feeding the sheep, Mr Binning sows serradella and clover varieties to maintain pasture density and grain feeds during the warmer months.

"I have been trying to get the Margurita (serradella) to self-replace but the seasons haven't permitted me to do that," he said.

"We'll add a grain of some sort so it will be oats or left over wheat or barley that I am trying to get rid of for an early green pick."

A passion for the industry has kept the Binnings in the farming business and they will continue to enjoy the lifestyle.

"I never get tired of looking out from the hills," Mr Binning said.