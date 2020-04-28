X-ray search for onfarm lime deposits

A NEW project is aiming to find out if technology such as X-ray fluorescence, already used in the mining industry, can be applied by grain growers to more efficiently and cost-effectively find naturally occurring lime sources on their farms.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) project also hopes to assist growers in Western Australia's eastern grainbelt to accurately analyse on-farm sources of lime that could potentially be used to ameliorate paddocks.

Soil acidity is WA's most expensive soil constraint, costing its agricultural industry about $500 million each year.

GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler, said soil acidity was commonly treated using a source of carbonate, traditionally lime, transported to farms.

"Usually sourced from the coast, traditional lime sources can be an expensive option for eastern grainbelt growers who live a long way inland and therefore have relatively high transport costs," Ms Wheeler said.

"In recent years, some growers in this region have utilised deposits of on-farm lime found naturally in some areas of heavy loam soil types."

Ms Wheeler said the current process for analysing potential on-farm lime sources involves assessing multiple sites on the proposed area.

"Samples are subjected to a 'fizz test' with vinegar or an acid, to determine if the soil contains carbonate," she said.

"Promising samples are then sent for analysis to determine their neutralising values, enabling growers to understand the economic value of spreading the product on acidic paddocks."

The project will be conducted by GHD, a company specialising in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services and include analysis of technologies including XRF which is an analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials.

Ms Wheeler said as part of the work, a cost-benefit analysis would compare methods of sampling and testing on-farm lime sources and the technology would then be calibrated for use by growers.

"If the project was successful, growers would still need to send samples away for laboratory testing," she said.

"However, the initial on-farm sampling would be better targeted and more accurately identify sources with high neutralising value - meaning fewer samples would require further testing, reducing costs for growers.

"Laboratory testing would still be required to provide growers with a full picture of the substance, including its nutritional composition and the presence of any toxic substances."

The new project was initiated after the GRDC Kwinana East Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) group identified that growers needed a better in-paddock testing method to efficiently and accurately identify lime sources, and provide information about their quality and characteristics.