A rural lifestyle property with it all

Price: $1.25m

Location: Newlands/ Donnybrook

Area: 20.89ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Doug Slater 0428 725 602

Adrian Corker 0428 933 551

AS one of the most premium lifestyle properties in the South West, this offering is about 14 kilometres from Donnybrook and is within easy reach of Bunbury and Busselton.

The price has been reduced to well under replacement value.

With 20.89 hectares, there is plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors.

The fabulous homestead has 580 square metres under the main roof including the garage and verandahs.

Everything is on a grand scale, with large rooms, high ceilings, elements of old-world interior design and quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

There are four bedrooms, a store room/office, library, games room, large kitchen, separate dining room, lounge room, family room, two bathrooms and three toilets.

The master suite has enough space for two queen-sized beds and a door onto the verandah, as well as an ensuite with a double vanity and separate toilet.

The decked verandah to parts of the front and the full length of the back, make the home very cool to live in during summer.

The large rotunda off the kitchen has picturesque views of the valley and wineries.

Additional features of the home include double insulation built into the walls and roof, evaporative air-conditioning to the main rooms and 2.7 metre high ceilings throughout.

The home is surrounded by well-maintained lawns and gardens.

The property also includes a rock maze and bush garden.

The 16m x 10m x 3.7m Highline-built shed has four-door access and is drive-through, making it ideal for a caravan.

There is a pressure pump for the house water supply and Onga pressure pump for the gardens, drawing from a 120,000 litre tank.

The Ebara pump from the dam to the tank pumps about 4000 litres per hour.

There are two 90,000L rainwater tanks on the property

This property is immaculate with no expense spared and would be perfect for the retiring farmer with enough space to "make hay while the sun shines".