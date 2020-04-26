Affordable home with huge potential

Price: $255,000

Location: Northampton

Area: 4762 square metres

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Chad Smith 0428 932 476

EIGHTY two Robinson Street, is a tidy brick and tile, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the heart of the Mid West town of Northampton.

On a large 4762 square metre block, the property is zoned R10, has dual frontage for great access and a single car garage under the main roof.

Located towards the end of Robinson Street, this home has all the necessary comforts, including a front and back verandah.

The house has a spacious kitchen which has been renovated to present as a modern and bright area, as well as reverse-cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans.

Leading off the kitchen and dining area is an air-conditioned lounge room, which gives entry to the attached lockable garage.

Floor coverings throughout are generally newer vinyl planking, providing a warm, clean feel.

The house is elevated above the Robinson Street level and well orientated to allow for natural cooling from the prevailing winds of the South West.

To the rear of the existing house yard is a very generous, mostly flat area with Reynolds Street frontage.

The potential uses for this space are plentiful.

What you decide to do here is up to you (subject to shire approval).

This is a great property with plenty of room to expand.

This extremely well-priced property is sure to tick a lot of boxes.