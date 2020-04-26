Productive country in Qld's south east

Price: Auction online Friday, May 22, 2020

Location: Southern Downs, Queensland

Area: 6805ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Warwick

Contact: Angus Corke 0427 288 455

James Croft 0429 318 646

BRENDAN and Sandy Frith's prized Brooklyn aggregation in south east Queensland is on the market.

Covering 6805 hectares, the aggregation comprises Brooklyn, Oakey Creek, Cooinoo and Snake Ridge, with an estimated carrying capacity of 11,000 DSE.

The country is described as open grassed flats along all creeks and brooks, running up to large, open, undulating soft traprock and timbered areas.

The aggregation is covered in an abundance of pasture, mainly consisting of paspalum, blue grass, digit and winter legumes.

There are areas of scattered timber and timber belts of iron bark, yellow box, pine and other natives to the area.

About 60 per cent of the property is described as open to scattered timber including regrowth and 40pc is timber belts located in ridges.

The property also has about 80ha of ex-cultivation close to the Brooklyn homestead.

A highlight of the property is its water security.

There are 45 dams, the majority of which have been cleaned out.

There is a bore at Brooklyn servicing the homestead, a cottage, yards and lamb feedlot pens.

Another bore at Cooinoo supplies the house and yards.

Macintyre Brook, Oakey, Branch and several small creeks have permanent and semi-permanent waterholes.

Water from the Macintyre Brook is also pumped to the Brooklyn house, sheds and yards.

The average annual rainfall is 620 millimetres.

There are working shearing sheds with yards on each of the three properties.

The main sheep yards on Brooklyn have undercover drafting, work areas and scales.

There are also steel cattle yards with a crush, drafting yard, race and loading ramp.

Timber cattle yards in usable condition are at Cooinoo.

The Brooklyn homestead is a spacious, historic five-bedroom home, which has been recently renovated.

It includes a large formal lounge and dining room, two bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen/ family room.

The east-facing verandah leads on to the established gardens and pool.

The homestead has 360 degree views of the surrounding area.

Brooklyn also has a three bedroom cottage, a new four-bay machinery shed, a three-bay carport with an enclosed workshop and a hay shed.

Oakey Creek has a three-bedroom house, a large pump shed, workshop, machinery shed, carport and hay shed.

There is a four-bedroom home on Cooinoo with a large verandah and a cottage - both are in need of renovations.

There is also a three-bay carport and storage and hay shed.

Exclusion boundary fencing agreements are in place.

All of the agreements are in progress with no further outlay to the new owners.

The majority of the internal fencing has been removed and replaced with hinge joint and electrified plain wire.

There is also a signed lease agreement in place for wind turbines, which could generate passive income.