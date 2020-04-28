Work continues on bid to reduce directors

Robert Sewell has finished his proposal to reduce the number of grower-elected directors on the CBH Group board from nine to five and limit them to two terms.

REDUCING the number of grower-elected directors on the CBH Group board from nine to five and limiting them to two terms, unless they are the current chairperson, are the main changes to the Rules of CBH being proposed by Wongan Hills grower and former chairman Robert Sewell.

Mr Sewell first made the suggestion of reducing the number of grower-elected directors at the CBH Annual General Meeting (AGM) in February.

Since then, he has received the backing and support of growers around WA and, after seeking legal advice, has put together a formal proposal for members to sign.

Mr Sewell said the key part of his proposal was that the three longest-serving directors retire at the 2021 AGM.

"However Wally Newman has already left and depending on what happens with the resolution to get rid of Trevor Badger, it could be that it's only Kevin Fuchsbichler that would be required to step down at the next AGM," Mr Sewell said.

"In this proposal, there is then a transitional period which would allow the next longest-serving director to go on for another 12 months and step down at the 2022 AGM.

"The reason for that transition is that there are a lot of new directors on the board and we need a bit of continuity."

Directors would be allowed to serve a maximum of two four-year terms, unless they were in the role of chairperson at the time of their required retirement, in which case they could serve an extra term to allow for continuity.

The part of the proposal likely to be most contentious between members is that the clause for district representation be removed entirely.

"I believe that district representation should be deleted because it's archaic to still have nine zones and elect someone by popular vote," Mr Sewell said.

"We need the best five directors we can possibly find and it shouldn't matter where they come from."

After having made multiple requests to meet with CBH regarding the proposal, Mr Sewell was finally informed they may be able to get back to him by the end of this week or the following week.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the media and grower members had moved quickly from stating director tenure is sometimes too long, to suggesting the entire board reduce in size.

"We've had a period of renewal on the board with new directors joining over the last few years and now Wally Newman stepping down," Mr Stead said.

"When it comes to reducing the board size, you have to elevate and look at what that means in this context if we have a massive turnover in board numbers, and I say massive meaning three to five in a period of 12 months, it's a significant portion of the board."

Mr Sewell believes that with the retirement of Mr Newman and the intention to hold a Special General Meeting to remove Trevor Badger, it made sense to include his proposal with that meeting.

"However if CBH are not prepared to do that and want to keep running with the same number of directors, this proposal doesn't have a time frame and once we get the 380 signatures needed, we can still get it done," he said.