Machinery sales point to positivity

AN underlying positive sentiment by Western Australian farmers has seen an increase in sales activity over the past two months, according to an exclusive Farm Weekly poll of machinery dealers.

The main sales areas coincide with areas which have benefited most from summer rain and recent rain activity, but overall, government tax incentives and favourable seasonal weather forecasts have been nominated as triggers for buying in all areas.

AFGRI Equipment Esperance branch manager Brad Forrester said sales of self-propelled boomsprayers and tractors had been "unprecedented".

"I think what we're seeing is a combination of factors based on a generally good soil moisture profile," Brad said.

"There's a very positive mood about this season with high commodity prices and the confidence of subsoil moisture profile to get crops through until harvest.

"That has planning for equipment a little easier, along with low interest finance and government tax incentives.

"I think availability of stock going forward will probably be the big issue but we're in a position to help out farmers with their requirements if they contact us now."

McIntosh & Son northern dealer principal Anthony Ryan said the past two months had seen "steady sales activity" in most areas.

"It has been pretty good with a lot of confidence out there," Anthony said.

"Sales started to pick up early last month in areas that had good summer rain and with high canola prices, we saw April 1 become the new Anzac Day for plantings.

"Sales have been across the board and I think the government asset write-off has provided a stimulus to a lot of sales."

RedMac Three Springs salesman Tony Stone said new and used tractors, headers and sprayers had been popular picks with his customers.

"Sales have been steady with a couple going to the Eastern States," Tony said.

"Overall it's a pretty positive mood and I expect more inquiry once guys know what the season is going to do."

CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning branch manager Travis Menghini said a mix of large and small gear sales has "kept us really busy for the past eight weeks".

"Our new Lexion headers have proven popular and we also sold several used models, including three to the Eastern States," Travis said.

"Government tax incentives also have seen us moving telehandlers, tractors and spreaders."

Travis also wants farmers to know that while there will be price rises on new gear, CLAAS Australian distributor Landpower "will wear freight costs".

In the Mid West, which has received little rainfall so far this year, sales have dipped from last year's levels.

Purcher International dealer principal Steve Purcher said while there was a "positive feel" the lack of rain had led to nervousness.

"I think farmers want to see a substantial rain before making any big commitments," Steve said.

"I've certainly got guys who want to speak with me that will provide me with a good order bank but it's got to rain first.

"If it does, I expect a rush before June by those wanting to take advantage of tax write-offs, but that will mainly be used gear that can land on their properties before June 30."

CLAAS Harvest Centre Geraldton branch manager Mike Hutton said he expected an uplift in sales on the back of "steady" March and April figures "when it rains".

"I think a lot of people are waiting for the season to show itself before making any buying decisions," Mike said.

"Confidence in the season will be the driver to buying machinery."

Torque's poll revealed the most popular equipment sold over the past eight weeks have been telehandlers, spreaders, trailed boomsprayers and smaller horsepower tractors - all of which are eligible for the Federal government's $150,000 instant asset write-off for this financial year.

Machinery dealers also warned of new stock shortages, citing lead times for delivery of four-wheel-drive tractors, for example, pushed out to early next year.

Some stock of front-wheel-assist (FWA) tractors is possible before this harvest for farmers seeking a new chaser tractor but unless you have placed a forward order with a dealer, new stock will be scarce.

Dealers are also expecting good used quality machinery will be in short supply from July onwards.

"I think you'll see that once guys have got a feel that the season is shaping well, they'll be out shopping," one dealer told Torque.

"I'm expecting a lot of that activity will be focused on used headers, not only in WA but in the Eastern States."