CBH and former director reach agreement

Former CBH Group director Rod Madden, Morawa, and CBH Group entered into their first and only mediation session, via the Supreme Court, yesterday, with the two parties coming to an agreement.

CBH's court proceedings were in relation to confidentiality breaches made by Mr Madden when he spoke on ABC's Country Hour on February 21.

He resigned from the board on February 17.

The co-operative first started legal proceedings against the Morawa farmer in March.

The agreement made between the two parties included Mr Madden providing an undertaking to the court that he will comply with his confidentiality obligations and agreeing to pay a significant amount to CBH for its legal costs.

