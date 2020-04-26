Browse the Beef Battle catalogue

Judging for The Land's 2020 Beef Battle kicks off on Monday with 16 different breeds represented from across the country.

A catalogue of entries is now available so viewers can follow along with the results from home.

Each night from 7pm The Land's website and Facebook page will broadcast the judging of the 12 Bos Indicus classes and 12 Bos Taurus classes with a prize pool worth more than $10,000 on offer.

The champion and reserve winners from each category will win product vouchers to The Cattle Shop while grand champion winners are awarded $1250 advertising packages with one of ACM's six agriculture mastheads.

The grand champion interbreed bull and female winners receive $1000 cash each and the supreme exhibit winner will be awarded $2500 cash.

Voting is still open for the viewer's choice competition and the entry with the most votes once it closes at midnight on Thursday will win $500.

Cast votes by visiting this link HERE.

