Angus genotyping expands further into commercial sector

Genotyping services for Angus HeiferSELECT are now also available from Neogen Australasia.

Angus HeiferSELECT is a genomic selection tool to help inform the selection of Angus replacement in a commercial beef breeding operation.

Available exclusively to members of Angus Australia, Angus HeiferSELECT provides an assessment of the genetic merit for commercial heifers for nine important maternal, growth and carcase traits, along with total breeding value and individual sire assignment.

Neogen's Sales and Marketing Manager, Ms Sarah Buttsworth, said partnering with Angus Australia in the delivery of the Angus HeiferSELECT enabled Neogen to link commercial producers to the genetic selection support available from its Australian laboratory.

"The provision of genotyping services for Angus HeiferSELECT continues the long-term productive relationship Neogen has held with Angus Australia for many years, and is a further demonstration of Neogen's commitment to provide Angus Australia members with modern, affordable DNA testing services", Ms Buttsworth said.

The availability of Angus HeiferSELECT is consistent with the expansion of Angus Australia's genetic evaluation services into the commercial beef breeding sector.

By comparison to similar products available in the marketplace, Angus HeiferSELECT has been developed in Australia, by Australians, for use in Australian Angus cattle.

"Angus HeiferSELECT genetic predictions are calculated based on Angus Australia's extensive genomic and phenotypic database", said Angus Australia's Breed Development and Extension Manager, Mr Andrew Byrne.

Collated over many years, this database combines the DNA profiles of Australian Angus animals with comprehensive performance measurements collected in Australian beef production systems.

"Utilisation of the Angus Australia's extensive database enables Angus HeiferSELECT to provide the most accurate genetic predictions possible for the selection of commercial Australian Angus females", Mr Byrne said.

For further information, or to order Angus HeiferSELECT tests, visit www.angusustralia.com.au.

The story Angus genotyping expands further into commercial sector first appeared on Farm Online.