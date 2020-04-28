MP's health issues could cause by-election and political dominoes

A LONG-serving Labor MP is expected to make an announcement about his future this week - a decision that could see the nation forced to hold a by-election during the pandemic and lead to a political domino effect.

Labor's Mike Kelly, who represents the south-east NSW seat of Eden-Monaro, may retire soon, amid ongoing health problems.

His office was contacted for comment but did not respond.

A number of high-profile candidates have already flagged their interest in running for the seat of Eden-Monaro should a by-election be called. Chief among them is NSW Nationals leader and the state's Deputy Premier John Barilaro.



Mr Barilaro holds the seat of Monaro and has made no secret of his federal ambitions.



"Mike [Kelly] is a friend of mine and I have always been focused on his health and I want him to make his decision before I make mine," Mr Barilaro said.



"I don't think this is a good time for anyone [to consider running] but I am not going to rule it out because I love what I do."

He's previously said he wouldn't contest the next state election and would stand aside from cabinet mid-term to finish his time on the backbench, which points to a plan for a federal tilt.



NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who represents the neighbouring seat of Gilmore, has long been linked to the seat.

However, after the recent bushfires that devastated his electorate, Mr Constance said his focus was on helping his community rebuild and suggested he wouldn't stand at another election.

"I am not running for anything else," Mr Constance said in March.



"Recovery first, and then I will go. I'm not leaving until the recovery is complete. I'm not abandoning these poor people.

Mr Kelly, a former army colonel has battled ongoing health problems stemming from long-term damage to his renal system from severe dehydration during military tours in Somalia, East Timor, Bosnia and Iraq.

In October, Mr Kelly was rushed to hospital suffering from kidney failure.

In February, speaking for the first time after his hospitalisation, Mr Kelly said he would make a final decision about his long-term future in politics after four more planned surgeries.

Mr Kelly holds the seat by a slim margin of 1 per cent.

The story MP's health issues could cause by-election and political dominoes first appeared on Farm Online.