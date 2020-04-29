Seeding underway across WA

Cascade grower Jason Vermeersch has started seeding with faba beans, then moved onto canola and after that lentils and vetch. "We were waiting until around Anzac day to start on cereals," Mr Vermeersch said. "We started seeding on March 30 because we were confident we could sink the beans into some moisture from earlier in the month and get a good germination."

SEEDING is underway in all five of Western Australia's port zones.

In this week's Farm Weekly we catch up with agronomists from each of the five port zones to chat about summer rain, sub-soil moisture, the start of seeding and predictions for the season ahead.

In the Geraldton zone the amount of rain received this year had allowed for some good weed knockdowns.

In the Kwinana North zone, overall the region did well out of summer rainfall, with falls ranging from 70 to 200mm.

Summer rain in the Kwinana South area was patchy at best, with some towns getting almost nothing, others 20mm or more and some copping a deluge during the storms.



Growers in the Albany Port Zone have had their third dry summer in a row, with not a lot of stored moisture available going into the seeding season.



The Esperance Port Zone is looking very moist after getting more summer rain than in the previous two years.

