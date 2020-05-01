Alternatives may lead to new strategies

Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy believes farmers will look at alternatives in the event of fertiliser or agrochemical shortages.

EXPANDING the use of precision agriculture practices and assessing alternative weed management strategies may be necessary if supply shortages of agricultural inputs becomes an issue.

Despite earlier concerns regarding the availability of agrochemicals, Western Australian growers have generally been able to access adequate stocks to begin seeding, however the risk of interruption still remains high due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The source of those interruptions could be at the production stage, or when it comes to moving the product by road or at the port.

While adequate supplies of agricultural inputs, including urea and agrochemicals, are likely to be available in most instances, adopting satisfactory alternatives may be necessary if interruptions do occur.

Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy said in the event of major disruption to supply which causes shortages of either fertiliser, including urea, or agrochemicals, they see a number of 'work arounds' for growers to consider.

"We consider the full use of available precision agriculture practices will help growers maximise 'bang for buck', this includes soil testing, plant testing and variable rate technology to ensure maximum efficiency of ag chemical and fertiliser usage," Mr Lefroy said.

"Following a below-average crop for many farmers last season, residual nutrients in the soil were likely to be higher than usual heading into the new season, allowing for lower rates of fertiliser application.

"In addition, a wet summer will have driven greater mineralisation of nitrogen in the soil, so both of these factors mean, in some cases, additional nutrient requirements may be lower than usual."

Assessing alternative weed management strategies could also be a consideration for some growers.

Mr Lefroy said depending on the availability of particular chemicals, some growers may be forced to change the suite of chemicals used on a crop.

"Growers would be prudent to maintain regular contact with suppliers about the availability of ag chemicals in their region and to consult with their agronomists about plan B and plan C should adequate ag chem and fertiliser not be available," he said.

Urea imports have been somewhat of a concern to growers, particularly those looking to make the most of the favourable sub-soil moisture they have seen following good rainfall and on the back of a promising outlook for the season ahead.

Mr Lefroy said all eyes were on urea, both in terms of import volumes and prices, ahead of nitrogen application during winter and spring.

"On average, 60 per cent of our yearly imports of urea arrive on Australian shores during the April to July window, plus Australia typically imports 90pc of its total urea requirements, so we are heavily reliant on global supply chains," he said

"To date, production and logistics were operating with little interruption in Qatar and Saudi Arabia which are Australia's two largest sources for urea imports.

"In a scenario where supply was interrupted from the Middle East, sufficient alternative urea would be available from China, Indonesia and Malaysia, with whom we also have a strong trading history."

The price of urea has retreated seven per cent in USD terms and is well below the five-year average, while Chinese production has increased to 70pc utilisation, meaning they should have more urea available for export which will also weigh on global prices.

Despite favourable global prices, Australian growers could still pay slightly more than they budgeted for fertiliser this season, due to expectations for a sustained lower Australian dollar.

"Taking into account the currency impact, local prices will remain slightly above average for the next three months," Mr Lefroy said.

"While not forecast by the bank, a scenario where there was a significant disruption to global or local urea supply chains which prohibited arrival of product, remained a potential risk in the current circumstances.

"If this were to occur, it would bring some significant upward movement to local prices, which will be amplified if we see favourable rainfall conditions accelerate demand."

When it comes to agricultural chemicals, a combination of pre-existing lower production and higher local demand, which has been compounded by disruptions to production and logistics in China due to coronavirus, has impacted some supplies, especially glyphosate and trifluralin.

Mr Lefroy said prior to COVID-19, the ag chem supply chain was already under severe pressure.

"From 2017 to 2019, China cut agro-chemical production by 44pc due to a combination of tighter environmental regulation and the Chinese government addressing domestic oversupply issues," he said.

"With China supplying approximately 90pc of Australia's agri chemicals, this lower supply was compounded by an increase in demand sparked by significant rainfall in early 2020, diminishing stocks held by local retailers.

"On top of this, COVID-19 has caused disruption to production and logistics in China, which added an estimated three to five-week delay on stock coming into Australia."

However, the Chinese ag-chem production is 'ramping-up' and logistics chains have started to move supply out of China to export markets, which will help address shortages.

A number of major suppliers have reported arrival of new shipments and products on the water.

Some retailers have more stock than others and this varies from region to region, but in the majority of cases, growers will have enough inputs to commence sowing as planned.