The footy season may be on hold but a State of Origin rivalry will ignite tonight when The Land's 2020 Beef Battle interbreed judging kicks off from 7pm.

Beef enthusiasts from across the globe have tuned in to watch the virtual online competition which was created after the cancellation of local and royal shows.



RE-WATCH THE JUDGING

After judges Martin Lill and Erica Halliday sifted through entries from 16 different breeds across the country, only four animals remain.



John Manchee, Manchee Agriculture, Narrabri, will judge the Beef Battle interbreed competition streamed on The Land website and Facebook page from 7pm.

Tonight John Manchee, Manchee Agriculture, Narrabri will make his assessments in a livestream on The Land website and Facebook page.

Tamworth-based sire Killain Rainman P1 from Killain Angus will go up against Queensland Brahman bull, Nicneil Sugar Daddy, from Neil and Nicole Gibbs for the $1000 interbreed male title while NSW Shorthorn representative Nagol Park YZ Romance N148, from Roger and Niaomi Evans, will face fellow Tamworthian, Watasanta 1845, from Neil Watson.



Those winners will be in the running for the $2500 supreme exhibit award.



The story State of Origin battle for $2500 title first appeared on The Land.