New mowers added to New Holland stable

NEW Holland has released two new rear-mounted mowers for the 2020 hay season.

Designated the DuraDisc and DiscCutter, they provide a choice for producers with the DuraDisc designed for smaller working widths with a mechanical flotation system and the DiscCutter for wider working widths and designed with a hydraulic flotation system and a conditioner option.

With the latter, a Top Dry feature comprises a conditioning plate that can be adjusted to increase or decrease the conditioning influence on the crop - light conditioning gentle on crop or hard conditioning for quick dry time.

According to New Holland product segment manager Sune Nielsen, the DuraDisc F range of front-mounted mowers has excellent ground-following capabilities thanks to its simple suspension system, which reacts to deliver uniform cutting height in undulating ground.

In order to protect the mower from obstacles, such as large rocks, the entire cutter unit moves back and up for protection, while a contour flotation system compensates for side inclinations of up to 12 degrees and vertical inclinations of up to 55 centimetres.

With the cutting unit suspended in a trapeze-system the cutting unit leans back once it is moved backwards making it ideal when working in hilly country ensuring an even cut and a minimum of soil contamination.

The DuraDisc also is a non-conditioning model.

The DiscCutter F variant is a high-performance mower-conditioner, available in 3.11 and 3.52 metre options and features advanced contour flotation technology, enabling it to follow the ground accurately for even mowing performance.

The DuraDisc F mower-only is available in a 2.96m model and benefits from a pendulum flotation system, designed to always follow ground contours.

According to Mr Nielsen, the DuraDisc F and DiscCutter F models have been designed to position the cut crop between the tractor's wheel to prevent contamination of the crop due to the wheels running over it.

The mowers' discs all rotate in the same direction, to deliver crop to the centre of the mower.

Mr Nielsen said the new mowers would be able to cater for "almost all customer requirements".