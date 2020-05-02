Investors acquire quality Wheatbelt farm

AN investment fund is in the process of purchasing a substantial mixed farming property in the Wheatbelt for almost $8 million.

The Australian subsidiary of the First Guardian Secured Convertible Bond Fund has been revealed as the likely buyer of Peter, Michael and David Carmody's farm, Mallee Valley, a 5967 hectare farm at Jilakin.

The property was marketed through Elders real estate sales specialist Ron Dewson who said the sale price represented "very good value".

"I think the price compared better to other properties in the region - there have been smaller parcels that have sold more per hectare but it is hard to get big holdings in this area," Mr Dewson said.

He described the all-adjoining property (except for roads) as having very good soil types, quality infrastructure and an excellent fertiliser history.

"The farm's production figures were excellent, the soil tests were really good and it had 11,000 tonnes of lime applied across the property in the past 10 years," he said.

"Mallee Valley had been really well managed as a mixed farming operation which made it very appealing to buyers."

Mr Dewson said as the region had been very dry after the 2019 season, it was not uncommon for farmers to be carting water to their properties, but Mallee Valley still had a reasonable supply of water on the property with the vendors only needing to shift water on-farm.

"Mallee Valley had everything going for it," he said.

The likely buyer is the Australian subsidiary of the First Guardian Secured Convertible Bond Fund, which is associated with Australian Food & Farming and is set to lease the farm from the fund.

Mr Dewson said there was strong interest from buyers; mostly from family farmers, both local and from other areas, seeking to purchase parcels of the property.

The First Guardian Secured Convertible Bond Fund was co-founded by David Anderson and Simon Sallka and is a major equity holder of the New South Wales-based investment company Australian Food & Farming (AFF).

The fund is managed by Mr Anderson and Conrad Warren.

AFF represents one of the three portfolios held by First Guardian Capital and is an Australian sheep meat and grain producer that owns and operates farmland in Western Australia and New South Wales, with the majority being in WA.

Established in 2016, sheep meat production makes up the majority of AFF's business and it aims to produce year-round, quality branded sheep meat for domestic and international markets while maintaining a stable cropping operation to diversify earnings and provide additional stock feed.

AFF's focus has been to build scale by acquiring undervalued farms, upgrading them and integrating them into its overall operations, while maintaining pressure on cost of production and increasing scale for volume.

Last year AFF purchased a 7559ha property at Varley, known as Minni Downs for $8.7m and in 2018 it bought Echidna Ridge, Pingrup, at auction for $4.3m.

It's choice of sheep breed is Dorpers which appeal to the investor for its non wool-producing qualities and higher lambing rate compared to Merinos, enabling AFF to scale up its flock numbers.

AFF has created two brands for its meat - Certified Dorper Lamb and Pacific Lamb, which is targeted towards niche markets in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

Both brands are based on a farmer-driver model, as AFF does not have heavy corporate costs, which conveys a paddock to plate story.

It also uses regenerative farming practices to maintain or enrich the quality of the soils and promote a bio-diverse landscape for greater long-term sustainability.

Mr Anderson, who is also the director of AFF, said AFF would lease Mallee Valley, enabling it to expand its cropping program and pasture selected areas for grazing.

"The property has been extensively upgraded and has a history of being very well maintained with a significant liming program and other improvements well suited to our intended use," Mr Anderson said.

"The First Guardian Secured Convertible Bond Fund continues to acquire stakes in property assets across Australia and Asia, and holds a large equity position in Australian Food & Farming."

He said that AFF owned 18,889ha across Australia, with the majority being owned and operated.