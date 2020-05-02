Enjoy the seclusion of country living

Price: $875,000

Location: Manjimup

Area: 64.78ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Don Lyster 0427 778 116

LANDMARK Harcourts has listed exclusively this ideal lifestyle property that is within four kilometres of the thriving town of Manjimup.

Comprising 64.78 hectares, this property has all the necessary features for the enjoyment of rural living while still being close to a major regional centre.

All retail, medical, educational and leisure activities are just a five minute drive away.

This block is secluded, allowing for excellent privacy.

A tidy, well-built, double brick and zincalume home of three bedrooms and one bathroom is attached to a one-bedroom, one-bathroom granny flat and is separated by a carport to allow for privacy.

Rainwater is supplied by three tanks with combined storage of 240,000 litres.

Extensive rural views over the property from the house, show the 28 hectare bluegum plantation and the 114 megalitre dam in the gully.

The 21ha jarrah and marri forest offers seclusion for the house and allows optimal privacy for the owners.

Neat gardens and the compact house orchard provide seasonal fruit.

A nine metre x 9m steel-framed shed/ workshop provides room for the handy person to make good use of their leisure hours.

A quarterly payment is received from the plantation to add to the budget.

The property has a two-road access, with one sealed and one gravel road and is in Dingup.

The asking price is $875,000 and the sellers will look at any reasonable offer in that vicinity.