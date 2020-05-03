Larger goats make $100 at Muchea sale

GOATS are an uncommon sight at the Muchea Livestock Centre but last week Elders sold three pens to a local butcher and Beaufort River Meats.

The smaller goats sold for $50 per head, while the larger made $100 per head.

If goats are sold at the saleyards it's usually in small numbers from 10-20.

The goat industry in Western Australia is small and buyers rely on station musters to source enough supply - although that has been dwindling in the past few years due to the onslaught of wild dogs in the rangelands.

Beaufort River Meats (BRM) is the largest processor of goat meat in WA and puts through about 30,000 head per year.

Last year it offered a record $10 a kilogram but it has since dropped back to $9/kg, down 60 cents a kilogram in the past week.

BRM buyer Darren Robertson said the drop in price was a "normal fluctuation in the market" and nothing unusual.

BRM is offering $8.60/kg for lighter 10-24 kilogram goats and $9.00/kg for heavier 25-30kg goats.

"We are the only abattoir that really processes goats in WA," Mr Robertson said.

"Mainly we source them from stations up north.

"We wait for a call after they have done their muster and they usually send a B-Double of between 600-1000 head at a time.

"We don't kill unless we have a minimum of 500 head because we have to clean out the abattoir beforehand."

BRM general manager Kel Whitehouse said their biggest competition came from South Australia where buyers would try to outbid them in order to source enough goats from the rangelands.

He said wild dogs were also a major issue to the population in the north and if producers made use of the cell fencing program it could have a positive impact on numbers in the future.

Mr Whitehouse said when he first arrived at BRM, the company was putting through 55,000 head a year and since then it had been in decline.

He said 90 per cent of the goat meat processed onsite was exported from WA to the United States.

Some are exported with the skin on.

"Last month we put through 4000-5000 head," Mr Robertson said.

"We take a range of sizes from 8kg as a minimum, but we prefer the 18-20kg mark."

Mr Whitehouse said wholesalers and food service providers were the main markets for Australian goat meat in the US and last year about 2.1 million tonnes were shipped - mainly from New South Wales.

Australia produces about 1pc of global goat meat production but is the world's largest exporter at about 44pc of global exports.

Between 2012-2016 the average national income from goats was about $100 million.

That rose to $140m in 2018 and is said to have increased since.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) said that the Australian goat meat industry in 2018 was worth more than $182m, with about 1.6 million head slaughtered.

"Australian goatmeat is almost exclusively (98pc) exported as a frozen whole carcase," MLA said.

For April 1-22, 2020, Australia exported 343,304kg shipped weight to the US East Coast and a further 104,946kg to the US West Coast.

Taiwan was the second largest market at 164,996kg shipped weight.