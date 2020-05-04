Universal seed hopper for AMAZONE bars

AMAZONE has introduced its new GreenDrill 501 universal seeder.

According to the company, it is ideal for one-pass sowing of catch crops, fine seeds and undersown crops in combination with AMAZONE-trailed cultivators.

The 500 litre hopper, which has a wide opening for rapid filling, can be easily accessed using steps and a platform.

The lid is attached to the hopper by a strap to prevent it from sliding away when it is open, while a screw lock protects the seed against dust and moisture.

The hopper has a fill level sensor that can be mounted in two positions, while the bottom section contains a protective sieve in order to prevent foreign bodies entering the electrically-driven metering unit.

Mounted on a trailed cultivator, such as the Catros compact disc harrow, the GreenDrill 501 uses a hydraulic blower fan to transport the seed from the metering unit to the sowing coulters.

But the blower fan is not required if the GreenDrill 501 is mounted on a Cirrus-trailed cultivator-drill combination.

A range of metering rollers are available to suit different seed sizes and can be interchanged quickly and easily, with seeding rates adjusted in-cab.

The system can be calibrated using the mySeeder app or by using the cab terminal.

Seed is transferred from the distribution head to the baffle plates, which ensure an optimal lateral distribution across 16 to 48 seed rows and this distributor head can also be used for tramline systems.

The GreenDrill 501 can be controlled, using section and variable application rates, using any ISOBUS terminal.