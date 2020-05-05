Kondinin manufacturer is planning ahead

KONDININ manufacturer Peter Harvey, Titan Engineering, has been busy on the 'jungle line' in recent weeks talking with his component suppliers.

One company is in northern Italy, an epicentre of COVID-19.

"It had to shut down and has only recently re-opened," Peter said.

"It has a pretty big order backlog so I've been talking with them about my requirements for pumps, electric valves and plastic fittings.

"Fortunately I've got stock to keep up with current demand but I need to plan ahead to guarantee I can get components from all my suppliers.

"Lead times have gone out to three or four months for shipping but if I need it in a hurry, I can air freight parts.

"The only problem there is that freight is three times as expensive, at the moment."

Peter has just enjoyed a big uplift in sales through March and into April and is looking forward to a good business year.

"We've had a good sales run so far and it has left us temporarily with a limited amount of stock," he said.

"But we are back building again.

"It's a good problem to have and the message from us is that Australian manufacturers can guarantee supply, with value for money products."

That is certainly the case this year with a low Australian dollar on exchange rates and price rises filtering through on imported gear.

Australian manufacturing may start to shine again.