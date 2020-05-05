Young nomads keen to offer farm relief

TRAVEL restrictions due to COVID-19 might have put a halt on Meg and Ollie Clothier's plans for 2020, but it doesn't mean they're over.

The couple, also known as the 'two young nomads', are from South Australia but were living in western New South Wales prior to their journey beginning.

They had planned to dedicate this year travelling around Australia to help drought-stricken farmers by caretaking their properties, enabling them to finally have a break.

Both came from agricultural backgrounds and were living at Broken Hill, NSW, where Meg's parents were farming and which was hit particularly hard by the drought.

Armed with a passion for helping others and the agricultural industry, as well as general knowledge of how farms operate, the couple wanted to help ease the emotional burden that comes with drought, fires or other difficult circumstances.

"My parents have been in a drought for four or five years in western NSW, so we have seen first-hand how the drought affects people," Ms Clothier said.

"It's very demoralising and frustrating when you can't help - you can't make it rain or change the drought.

"So that was the main motivator for us, because there are a lot of people who have been impacted by drought and haven't had a break from it.

"Everyone is experiencing the drought differently.

"We have seen how the land has changed quite considerably and we've also seen it turn around, which was amazing to see how the land recovered.

"However it has been hard seeing how both the land and livestock look in drought and just how widespread it is."

The couple began their travels in December 2019, putting on hold their jobs - Ms Clothier was an occupational therapist and Mr Clotheir a boiler maker - and so far they have clocked up 14,000 kilometres across nine or 10 properties throughout Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

Although they have received lots of enquiries from people across the country, Ms Clothier said they haven't heard anything from people in WA, but she knew there were regions who were in drought.

"We want to let people know that we are here for them and want to know whether this is something they would be interested in," she said.

Ms Clothier said caretaking properties involved anything that was needed to be done to maintain a property while the farmers had a break.

"We take over from them when they leave," she said.

"So if they are feeding out every second day, we will do that - if they can't go away because there's no one to feed the dogs, we will feed the dogs - it's just about doing those everyday tasks around the farm.

"All we ask for in return is a full tank of diesel to get us to our next destination, although that might be a bit difficult in WA because the farms are more spread out there and a place to rest our heads."

Time spent on a property varies depending on the farmer's needs, but it is usually at least 10 days, including a weekend.

So far they have mainly looked after sheep and cattle farms and some cropping properties, as well as hens on Mr Clothier's family farm.

The logistics of planning such a trip might seem daunting to some, but Ms Clothier said they tried to focus on certain regions at a time.

When intrastate travel was banned due to the pandemic, the pair decided to stop at Mr Clothier's family farm in South Australia, but Ms Clothier said they were keen to continue on with the journey once the travel restrictions were lifted.

While the larger part of their trip has been seeing the hardships brought on by drought, Ms Clothier said they have also experienced the joy of rain finally falling.

"Every property we had been to before we got to far west NSW, where my parents are, had received rain and it was amazing to ring the farmers and hear how happy they were," she said.

Seeing drought-stricken country, livestock and farmers on a regular basis could also have an emotional toll on the couple, but Ms Clothier said they focused on looking out for one another.

"I suppose we have to look after one another, but we are continuously learning about different businesses and it is quite easy to get bogged down, so we have to be aware of that and look after ourselves too," she said.

"People have been so grateful to have us and we have loved feeling that we have made a difference to their lives, no matter how small - that has definitely been the best part.

"We are grateful that people have accepted us and what we're doing and trust us to take care of their properties so they can have a break, especially if they don't know us."