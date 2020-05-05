Agribusiness students in demand

STUDENTS enrolled in Curtin University's Associate and Bachelor Degrees in Agribusiness are in high demand, with many having to postpone full-time job opportunities so they can complete their studies.

Curtin learning designer Stacey Carter said it had been a challenge to keep some students enrolled in the Associate Degree of Agribusiness course, as many students, who already worked part-time, were being offered full time roles in the industry.

Offered at the Muresk Institute in Northam and Geraldton Universities Centre, the associate degree provides flexible learning for its students, so they can structure study around their work and farm commitments.

"Full-time study is two days per week at Muresk, but students are expected to study in their own time as well," Ms Carter said.

"You can work a few days a week, study face-to-face on campus a few days a week, and slot in the rest of the uni work when it suits.

"This year, all of the lecturers managed to adjust the assessment schedules so that we can work over seeding - it was a relief considering there's such high demand for us due to COVID-19."

Introduced in 2019, Curtin's Associate Degree in Agribusiness is a higher than TAFE-level qualification that can be used as a pathway to get into Curtin's Bachelor Degree of Agribusiness.

"It's a standalone qualification, designed to give an understanding and exposure to various elements across agribusiness," Ms Carter said.

"Completing the course also means that people will generally meet the minimum requirements for Curtin University courses.

"There's credit for recognised learning into a few of the bachelor degrees -obviously the Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin, but also the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Science etc - so it can also provide pathways into those courses."

The degree, which has a mix of business and science units, gives students a broad understanding of agribusiness and includes a work experience component, so they can make valuable contacts within the agricultural industry.

"Students have been to field days, on a study tour, conferences and industry workshops and there's also a focus on soft skills like communication, learning to work in teams and problem solving," Ms Carter said.

"We've already had interest from a few different businesses, including CSBP who intend to offer internships to our future graduates."

Ms Carter said the associate degree had been effective in giving Curtin University a presence within the State's regions.

"I think it meets a need and it's the kind of degree that can open doors for those that have a passion for the agricultural industry," she said.

Lawson Harper, who is in his second year of the associate degree, said he liked the "hands-on" approach to learning the course provided.

"I like being in the classroom and then when I look outside being able to see a paddock," Mr Harper said.

"Being able to learn something in the traditional way and then go outside and apply what you've learnt practically - I think that's really powerful."

Having grown up on a cattle farm at Dandaragan, he said he was grateful to be undertaking his degree at Muresk, an institution that was valued by the industry.

With the associate degree two years full time, Mr Harper plans to study a third year at Curtin's Bentley campus so he can graduate with a Bachelor Degree in Agribusiness.

With Muresk students still able to go on campus, as long as they adhere to COVID-19 and human distancing regulations, Curtin and Muresk have been helping their agribusiness students navigate the challenges caused by COVID-19, so their studies and projects aren't interrupted.

"We've been able to continue on with different projects - for example the main project I'm involved in at the moment is pot trials where we're testing the effects of urea on barley and canola," Mr Harper said.

"So I'm finishing off my final assessments before going on seeding break for five weeks and then I'll be back to finish my online exams, as will the rest of the students."

With the associate degree incorporating a lot of skills based projects, Ms Carter said the university had made some changes to the delivery of the course to comply with regulations.

"But apart from having to adjust the way that we do some of the practical components, it hasn't been too bad," Ms Carter said.

"Second semester has a heavier practical focus so it just means we have to be a bit more creative in how we deliver the course."