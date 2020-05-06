AMAZONE releases new VRA front hopper

AMAZONE has released a new front-mounted seed/ fertiliser hopper that significantly boosts the operating capacity of its seeding drills.

Available in 2200 or 1600 litre capacities, the FTender hopper features a generous 2.2 x 1.1 metre opening for easy filling and a sleek profile for good visibility during operation or transport.

It is fitted with a rollover cover as standard or an optional pressurised, lockable lid.

CLAAS Harvest Centre Australia head of product Paul Birbeck said seed or fertiliser was transferred to the drill via an electrically-driven metering unit.

"The metering unit is easy to reach, enabling the operator to quickly change the metering rollers to suit different seeds or fertilisers," Mr Birbeck said.

"The steep walls ensure optimal flow of seed or fertiliser, while the emptying device rapidly and completely empties any residual seed or fertiliser.

"Alternatively the electric metering system can be set to empty, whereby any remaining seed or fertiliser is cleared via the metering system."

Seed and fertiliser application rates, including section or variable control, can be controlled via any ISOBUS terminal in the tractor cab.

Likewise, calibration can be carried out easily using the machine-mounted calibration button, the mySeeder app or TwinTerminal controller.

The calibration scales and bag are conveniently stored in the front tank.

The FTender can be easily mounted or uncoupled from the tractor.

"A quick-release connector is available for the hose packages and the ISOBUS cable also has a connection socket," Mr Birbeck said.

"The front tank is equipped with support legs for safe storage, while the optional parking rollers allow the unit to be easily moved in the shed."

Other options include front tyre packers to relieve the load on the front axle of the tractor.

During transport, the tyres are locked in an elevated position.

The FTender will be available from early 2021 through CLAAS Harvest Centre and selected dealers.