Only the best from the South West

A Guadagnino & Co's Tony Potito. The Guadagnino family has a strong Italian heritage and for more than 60 years has been growing produce for the Manjimup community, available direct from a farm shop facility. Photo by Craig Kinder Food Photography.

THE emphasis of the Southern Forests Food Council brand is on promoting quality, fresh, local produce from Western Australia's beautiful South West region.

Representing local growers and producers from an area spanning from Manjimup, Pemberton, Northcliffe, Walpole, Nannup, Greenbushes to Bridgetown, a diverse range of products can be found nestled under the Genuinely Southern Forests Food Council label.

Founded in 2010 by a group of passionate local producers who wanted to establish the area as an internationally-recognised food producing region, the council received a $5 million investment from the State government's Royalties for Regions program in 2012.

To further support the council's activities in promoting economic opportunities for the region, in 2018 it secured another $1.5m over three years from the government.

Acting as a single point of contact for about 120 producers, to qualify applicants need to be based and have the majority of their products sourced from the region.

Apple Tech's Nick Markovski produces apples, lemons and pomegranates in the Southern Forests region. Photo by Duck Duck Goose Photography.

The organisation's vice chairman and also a local passionfruit and avocado grower, Mitchell East told Ripe the brand was all about provenance and quality.

"The brand increases the awareness for consumers that they are buying a local product," Mr East said.

"We're not looking to produce cheaper products, we're looking to produce better products.

"You can't use the brand if you're packing second or third-rate produce, you have to be packing your premium stuff to be able to use it."

Food Council members produce more than 50 different types of fruits and vegetables, beef, sheep, dairy, pork, wine and gourmet products, including truffle and Mr East said it was that diversity which gave the region a real point of difference, making it attractive to outsiders.

The cooler climate and environment of Southern Forest's producers enables them to grow their crops during the warmer summer months, giving them a unique advantage over many other food-producing regions.

With consumers now more than ever keen to know where their food comes from and how it is produced, Mr East said it was a great time for WA producers to create stronger bonds with their local consumers.

"People want to know where and how their product was grown, that it was done ethically, sustainably and not only benefits the people growing them, but the local community," Mr East said.

Southern Forests Food Council member, Rick Scoones, owner of Warren Grange. The business specialises in providing heirloom vegetables to consumers. Photo by Duck Duck Goose Photography.

"The Food Council members and the brand is about supporting local businesses, and the only time we don't support locals is when the local area doesn't provide the service required, and I think that's a good general rule to have.

"If we support our local growers, we know that we are going to be able to continue to have their great products and visit the regions in which they are grown, where you can pick your own fruit and talk to the people that grow it, so it's closing the loop."

As part of their services, the Food Council runs agritourism - educating visitors from outside of the region about how their food is produced.

"The feedback is always 'we didn't realise how much is grown in the area'," Mr East said.

"Once those people go back to their own regions, they tend to look for the brand and tell other people about it, so they in turn become educators and ambassadors for the region as well."

With COVID-19 highlighting Australia's reliance on imported manufactured products, Mr East said members having their produce transported, packed and processed locally contributed to the resilience of growers and producers in the region.

"In doing that, our members are empowering themselves to keep costs as low as possible, so they can either gain more profit and continue to expand, or they can offer slightly cheaper prices to maintain their competitiveness," Mr East said.

"Every year, as our growers' inputs and standards get better, it creates a natural inflation in prices, so it's good to be able to counterbalance that by packaging and processing their goods locally, wherever possible."

There are more than 20 packing facilities throughout the Southern Forests region, and the Food Council engages various stakeholders, including transport and logistics companies to maintain its presence throughout the entire supply chain.

This presence includes anything from branded haulage trucks, to rolling out annual retail marketing campaigns with partnered greengrocers.

But with COVID-19 dramatically impacting the ways in which people buy their products, it has also impacted the ways in which the region's markets operate.

"Because people haven't been able to go out and shop like they normally would, they are now looking to products being delivered, and want everyday staples available at their doorstep, whereas before the majority of grocery stores were reliant on people walking in and a lot of foot traffic," Mr East said.

This change has inspired many local growers to sell their products direct to the consumer, with a proliferation of farmgate sales and fruit and vegetable box delivery services created to respond to the crisis.

"The current system is that you sell to the market and the market on-sells it to supermarkets and independent stores, whereas the fruit and veg box type scenario is an independent business who's buying directly off you and selling it directly to consumers, so there's one less chink in the chain," Mr East said.

"That's a great opportunity for our growers, because it empowers them and their products to be more recognisable for their locality and freshness."

With much of the demand from restaurants, cafes and bars drying up due to restricted serving conditions from COVID-19, some Food Council members, particularly those with niche products, have also used the fruit and vegetable boxes as an alternative way to sell their produce and cushion the blow.

"A lot of our growers have had to think on their feet and figure out new ways to sell to people," Mr East said.

"In our region, we are fortunate that COVID-19 has only really affected the tail end of our season, as the majority of growers have finished and there is maybe four to six weeks left for some of our producers.

"Some growers have done very well and seen high prices for a short period of time, but it's also meant other growers whose products, some of which are less essential, have been totally forgotten about because there was no demand there.

"If restrictions start to lift a bit and we go to some form of normality with restaurants, cafes and bars beginning to open in the coming months, that should hopefully present more avenues for our growers to sell their products.

"Hopefully the fruit and vegetable box options will be maintained too, because that will give our growers more options to sell their produce."