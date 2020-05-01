Australian Community Media and its agricultural mastheads have announced another online beef cattle showcase - Sire Shootout.

The national event is open to any beef bulls that are for sale in 2020 either through a public auction or private treaty.

Similar to The Land's 2020 Beef Battle, it offers an online visual showcase of the country's top sires and a platform to be seen beyond local states with a potential reach across the world.

ACM announce Sire Shootout event https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/xv9ANvsWbcwFXF8qYqgkD5/1f819ca3-a828-4fd5-a2d2-b4a0674abc76.png/r132_0_2159_1145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Do you have a standout sale bull in 2020? markets, analysis, 2020-05-01T13:00:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6153317016001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6153317016001

An even bigger prize pool is on offer in a jackpot style competition which will be judged by a team of industry leaders and the winners take all.

Beyond being a showing opportunity, ACM believes this event has powerful marketing potential for seedstock producers.

While details are currently being finalised, the event is expected to air in July.

More information will be released in the coming weeks or alternatively contact your local ACM livestock advertising representative for more details.



The story ACM announce Sire Shootout event first appeared on The Land.