With the Australian Sheep & Wool Show cancelled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the decision has been made to also cancel the National Fleece Competition.

The competition was due to celebrate its 20th year, but this will instead happen in 2021.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Bendigo wool account manager and competition convener Candice Cordy said the committee was hoping to make next year's event the "biggest and best showing of fleeces yet".



"It looks like the season will be a lot kinder to us than if we were trying to break any records this year," Ms Cordy said.



READ MORE:

Fleeces shorn from July 2019 to June 2021 will be accepted into the competition.



"This will hopefully also boost numbers and potentially encourage wool growers to keep a fleece aside from each year to enter and benchmark," she said.

Ms Cordy said over the past 19 years over $177,000 has been raised for national charities.



She said 14 different exhibitors had taken out the grand champion title and for some it had opened surprising doors.



"Michael Corkhill was award grand champion the year Quentin Bryce visited the show and presented the major prize," she said.



"As a result Michael was invited to a function in Canberra where Quentin still had a staple of his fleece and he had the opportunity to meet Prince Charles."

The story Milestone fleece competition pushed to 2021 first appeared on Farm Online.