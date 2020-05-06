Support for regional chambers of commerce

THE State government has moved to support regional chambers of commerce that provide vital support services to regional business.

Chambers of commerce across regional WA have reported a drop in income from memberships and from the need to postpone events, threatening their long-term viability.

In consultation with the Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry of WA (RCCIWA) and the State's nine regional development commissions, a total of $235,000 has been allocated to provide financial support to individual chambers.

Amounts between $5000 and $20,000 will be provided to chambers, depending on size and need.

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said local chambers of commerce were a key part of the fabric of regional WA and played a critical role in supporting small businesses.

"Restrictions necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 have limited the ability of regional chambers to raise funds, with some at risk of closing their doors," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We are providing some assistance to these member-based organisations so that they can continue to support regional businesses as we move towards COVID-19 recovery.

"Now, more than ever, we need local chambers of commerce to continue to provide vital support and information to regional small businesses."

Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry of WA chief executive officer Kitty Prodonovich said the announcement showed strong support for their members, recognising their importance, value and the services they provide.

"More than ever, regional businesses are relying on their local chamber of commerce, business network or business association," Ms Prodonovich said.

"We are extremely appreciative of this much-needed support to help our members support regional WA businesses."