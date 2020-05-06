Fall armyworm is marching south

FALL armyworm has been making its way down the State, with moths detected in traps in Carnarvon last week, after originally being discovered in the Kimberley last month.

The pest specimens were discovered in Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) pheromone traps located near a sweet corn crop.

DPIRD senior research scientist Helen Spafford encouraged growers in the Gascoyne region to actively monitor all horticultural crops, especially sweet corn, tomato and melons.

"Fall armyworm is living up to its reputation for dispersal and spread," Dr Spafford said.

"Producers should be vigilant in checking for larvae in their crops, monitor unusual levels of damage and report suspected fall armyworm to the department to assist with surveillance and potential management options."

Along with the Kimberley, the pests have also been found in the Northern Territory and Queensland, with DPIRD staff collaborating with colleagues in those areas to investigate management options.

DPIRD officers are liaising with growers and agronomists in WA to provide support with trapping and advice on minimising the impact of fall armyworm in horticultural and grains crops.

They're also working to expand trapping into grain growing areas during the growing season.

Dr Spafford encouraged growers to approach the management of this pest in a similar way to other armyworm and lepidoptera pests in crops.

"While the use of insecticides is the primary means of managing this pest at this time, careful and judicious use is advised," Dr Spafford said.

"This insect develops resistance rapidly and there are natural enemies that will reduce the numbers of fall armyworm.

"We need to protect the natural enemies and beneficial insects such as pollinators."

The Nationals WA North West Central MP Vince Catania said sightings of the fall armyworm in the region was a major worry for the region's fruit and vegetable growers, already struggling with the affects of other pests and restrictions imposed in the battle against COVID-19.

"The fall armyworm is a major biosecurity threat because of its ability to quickly destroy corn, tomato and melon crops as well as potential impacts on other crops grown in the Carnarvon area," Mr Catania said.

He called on the State government to increase resources within DPIRD to provide growers in the Gascoyne with confidence the fall armyworm won't destroy their crops and their livelihoods.

The Nationals WA agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa said if there wasn't swift action the danger could spread to other parts of the State.

"The fall armyworm particularly loves wheat and barley so it could wreak havoc if it reached parts of the Wheatbelt," Mr de Grussa said.

Permits are in place for fall armyworm control in horticulture and grains crops, with more information available from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) website.

Producers, agronomists and homeowners are asked to report suspected armyworm damage to DPIRD's Pest and Disease Information Service on 9368 3080, email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au, or use the MyPestGuide Reporter app.