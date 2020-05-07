Review highlights skeleton weed success

A RECENT independent review of the industry-funded Skeleton Weed Program has found the program has significantly suppressed the spread of the weed in Western Australia, minimising potential impacts on grain production.

The review, which was commissioned by the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme (IFS), looked at the effectiveness, efficiency and appropriateness of the Skeleton Weed Program.

Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS management committee chairman Rohan Day said the program was funded by WA grain, seed and hay growers.

"It is essential that we have a clear understanding of whether the program is delivering value to the industry for this substantial investment," Mr Day said.

The review found that, although skeleton weed has slowly spread in the Wheatbelt over the past few decades, the total number of hectares of infested farmland is low, at about 5260 hectares and infestations are generally well below levels that affect crop production.

The review highlighted that an area of up to 265,000ha may become infested without a co-ordinated program that facilitates weed surveillance, containment and property-level eradication.

The program is delivered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

"An important finding from the review was the vast differences in opinion amongst the industry with regard to the value of the program," Mr Day said.

"The management committee will be concentrating on industry communications to help increase grower understanding of the weed and program.

"We will also investigate strategic research areas, particularly around surveillance and control methods, as this is a key to improving efficiencies."

The full Skeleton Weed Program Review report is available at agric.wa.gov.au search 'skeleton weed review'.

The department provides executive support to the Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS.